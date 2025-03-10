4 / 6

Actress Avneet Kaur is a social media sensation with over 31.7 million followers on Instagram (IG) alone. She is famous on IG Reels as well and has featured in many music videos too. The 23-year-old stunner kickstarted her career with Dance India Dance Li'l Masters. She was later seen in Dance Ke Superstars. She featured in shows like Aladdin – Naam Toh Suna Hoga and Chandra Nandini to name a few. She made her acting debut in 2012 with Meri Maa and ever since there has been no looking back.