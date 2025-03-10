Advertisement
Is Shubman Gill Dating Popular TV Actress Who Met Tom Cruise Recently? Avneet Kaur's Net Worth, Glamourous Pics And More

Is Shubman Gill Dating Popular TV Actress: Shubman was earlier linked to Sara Tendulkar, daughter of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar. 

Updated:Mar 10, 2025, 07:15 AM IST
Is Shubman Gill Dating Popular TV Actress

Is Shubman Gill Dating Popular TV Actress

Indian cricketer Shubman Gill is quite popular among female fans and more often than not his name gets associated with actresses. Right now the buzz is that he is apparently dating actress Avneet Kaur. Although neither of them has spoken about it, Avneet recently shared photos from the Dubai International Stadium on Instagram which showed her enjoying the India vs Australia Semi-final match. The pictures sparked rumours of them being a couple.

Dating Rumours Between Avneet And Shubman

Dating Rumours Between Avneet And Shubman

As soon as Avneet posted her pictures from Dubai stadium watching the match, fans speculated about her rumoured relationship with Indian cricketer Shubman Gill. Many commented on her looks too. One person wrote: "Is this because of Shubman?" and "Are you here to watch the match or someone else?”, "Yh isliye attend kr rhi hai taki koi cricketr pasand kar le," wrote one of the users.

Avneet and Shubman's Dating History

Avneet and Shubman's Dating History

The speculation about Shubman Gill dating Avneet Kaur began circulating months ago, sparked by their occasional social media interactions and reported sightings together. 

Who Is Avneet Kaur?

Who Is Avneet Kaur?

Actress Avneet Kaur is a social media sensation with over 31.7 million followers on Instagram (IG) alone. She is famous on IG Reels as well and has featured in many music videos too. The 23-year-old stunner kickstarted her career with Dance India Dance Li'l Masters. She was later seen in Dance Ke Superstars. She featured in shows like Aladdin – Naam Toh Suna Hoga and Chandra Nandini to name a few. She made her acting debut in 2012 with Meri Maa and ever since there has been no looking back. 

Shubman Gill's Past Affairs

Shubman Gill's Past Affairs

Earlier, the star cricketer was rumoured to be dating Sara Tendulkar and many reports also speculated about them being a couple for the longest time. Later, he was rumoured to be in a relationship with Sara Ali Khan. However, she brushed aside the reports.

Avneet Kaur's Net Worth

Avneet Kaur's Net Worth

According to moneymint.com, Avneet Kaur's estimated net worth is Rs 41 crore. It is reported that she earns around Rs 15 lakh per month, charging Rs 70,000 per episode in TV serials and around Rs 60,000,00 in films.

