Is The Bigg Boss Curse Real? 7 Contestants Who Tragically Passed Away Too Soon — Including Shefali Jariwala
Actress Shefali Jariwala, popularly known as the "Kaanta Laga girl," has tragically passed away at the age of 42. According to early reports, the actress died due to a sudden cardiac arrest. She gained widespread recognition for her appearance in Bigg Boss 13.
Shefali Jariwala
Shefali’s untimely death has sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry. Despite maintaining a healthy lifestyle, her sudden cardiac arrest has left fans shocked. She was much loved for her grounded presence and charm in Bigg Boss 13.
Sidharth Shukla
Winner of Bigg Boss 13, Sidharth Shukla passed away in 2021 at the age of 40, also due to a sudden cardiac arrest. A fan favorite, he was known for his roles in Balika Vadhu, Dil Se Dil Tak, and more. His death deeply impacted the television fraternity—Shefali and he were co-contestants in the same season.
Pratyusha Banerjee
A popular face from Bigg Boss 7, Pratyusha Banerjee tragically died by suicide in 2016 at just 24. She won hearts with her role as Anandi in Balika Vadhu and was one of the most loved young TV actresses of her time.
Swami Om
One of the most controversial contestants from Bigg Boss 10, Swami Om died in 2021 at the age of 63 following complications after a battle with COVID-19.
Sonali Phogat
Politician and actress Sonali Phogat rose to fame after appearing in Bigg Boss 14. She died in 2022 at the age of 42 while on a trip to Goa. Her family alleged foul play and suspected murder, making her death even more tragic.
Jayashree Ramaiah
A contestant on Bigg Boss Kannada Season 3, Jayashree Ramaiah died by suicide in 2020 in Bengaluru. She had reportedly been battling depression.
Somadas Chathannoor
Known for his humble nature and smile, Somadas Chathannoor was a contestant on Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 1. He passed away in 2021 due to complications from COVID-19.
Is The Bigg Boss Curse Real?
The series of untimely deaths of these Bigg Boss contestants has led many to question whether a “curse” surrounds the reality show. While these are likely tragic coincidences, the pattern has certainly left fans heartbroken and concerned.
(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)
