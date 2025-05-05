Advertisement
Is The Met Gala Curse Real? Celebrity Couples Who Split After Attending The Event Together

As the 2025 Met Gala approaches, fans are buzzing with excitement to see what their favorite stars will wear to fashion’s biggest night. But beyond the red carpet glamour, a theory known as the "Met Gala Curse" has gained traction over the years.
Updated:May 05, 2025, 09:02 PM IST
Gigi Hadid & Zayn Malik — Attended in 2016

Gigi Hadid & Zayn Malik — Attended in 2016

One of Hollywood’s most adored couples, Gigi and Zayn made their Met Gala debut in 2016. Despite years of an on-and-off relationship, they ultimately parted ways in 2021. The two began dating in 2015 and now co-parent their daughter, Khai.

 

Selena Gomez & The Weeknd — Attended in 2017

Selena Gomez & The Weeknd — Attended in 2017

The couple made headlines with their red carpet debut at the 2017 Met Gala, where they were seen cozy and affectionate. However, the romance fizzled out quickly—they split later that same year.

Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott — Attended in 2018 & 2019

Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott — Attended in 2018 & 2019

Kylie and Travis attended two Met Galas together, in 2018 and 2019. They started dating in 2017 and share daughter Stormi Webster. The couple separated shortly after their second Met Gala appearance but later reconciled before eventually splitting again.

Hailey Baldwin (Bieber) & Shawn Mendes — Attended in 2018

Hailey Baldwin (Bieber) & Shawn Mendes — Attended in 2018

Shawn and Hailey made a joint appearance at the 2018 Met Gala, fueling romance rumors. However, just months later, Hailey reunited with Justin Bieber—whom she later married.

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello — Attended in 2021

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello — Attended in 2021

Known for their sizzling chemistry and the hit song "Señorita," Shawn and Camila were a fan-favorite couple. They started dating in 2019 and made their Met Gala debut in 2021. Sadly, they went their separate ways just months later.

 

Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson — Attended in 2022

Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson — Attended in 2022

Kim and Pete made a memorable appearance at the 2022 Met Gala after dating for over a year. But their whirlwind romance ended abruptly two months later.

Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth — Attended in 2019

Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth — Attended in 2019

Not even marriage could shield this couple from the so-called curse. Miley and Liam tied the knot in 2018 and appeared together at the 2019 Met Gala. They announced their separation in 2020.

 

