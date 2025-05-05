Is The Met Gala Curse Real? Celebrity Couples Who Split After Attending The Event Together
Gigi Hadid & Zayn Malik — Attended in 2016
One of Hollywood’s most adored couples, Gigi and Zayn made their Met Gala debut in 2016. Despite years of an on-and-off relationship, they ultimately parted ways in 2021. The two began dating in 2015 and now co-parent their daughter, Khai.
Selena Gomez & The Weeknd — Attended in 2017
The couple made headlines with their red carpet debut at the 2017 Met Gala, where they were seen cozy and affectionate. However, the romance fizzled out quickly—they split later that same year.
Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott — Attended in 2018 & 2019
Kylie and Travis attended two Met Galas together, in 2018 and 2019. They started dating in 2017 and share daughter Stormi Webster. The couple separated shortly after their second Met Gala appearance but later reconciled before eventually splitting again.
Hailey Baldwin (Bieber) & Shawn Mendes — Attended in 2018
Shawn and Hailey made a joint appearance at the 2018 Met Gala, fueling romance rumors. However, just months later, Hailey reunited with Justin Bieber—whom she later married.
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello — Attended in 2021
Known for their sizzling chemistry and the hit song "Señorita," Shawn and Camila were a fan-favorite couple. They started dating in 2019 and made their Met Gala debut in 2021. Sadly, they went their separate ways just months later.
Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson — Attended in 2022
Kim and Pete made a memorable appearance at the 2022 Met Gala after dating for over a year. But their whirlwind romance ended abruptly two months later.
Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth — Attended in 2019
Not even marriage could shield this couple from the so-called curse. Miley and Liam tied the knot in 2018 and appeared together at the 2019 Met Gala. They announced their separation in 2020.
