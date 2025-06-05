Jackie Shroff, Dia Mirza To Allu Arjun: 10 Celebrities Climate Warriors Who Are Making Big Changes
World Environment Day 2025: Over the past few years, climate change has become one of the most pressing global concerns. Addressing this crisis requires collective efforts on a larger scale and understanding this need, several celebrities from Indian Cinema have taken it upon themselves to champion climate advocacy in impactful ways.
Meet 10 Green Warriors Making A Difference Every Day:
Randeep Hooda - Lin Laishram
Randeep Hooda is also a vocal supporter of environmental protection, took a meaningful step towards forest conservation by planting trees with the local villagers next to the renowned Kanha National Park in Madhya Pradesh. The duo planted over 500 trees near Kanha National Park.
Raghav Juyal
Raghav is not just a dancer and actor he's also someone who loves the mountains, rivers, and forests. He makes the best use of his social media by advocating about the environment and ways in which we can protect it
Dia Mirza
As the UNEP Goodwill Ambassador, Dia has long been a passionate advocate for biodiversity, waste reduction, and environmental protection. Her consistent work in the space makes her a true climate leader.
Ajay Devgn
Ajay believes in integrating sustainability into his work. A notable effort includes investing in environmentally responsible film production practices a small step with a big impact.
Jackie Shroff
The actor is a vocal supporter of urban afforestation and is often seen planting trees around his residence. He even gifts plants to people wherever he goes truly walking the talk.
Bhumi Pednekar
Through her digital initiative Climate Warrior, Bhumi has been driving conversations around sustainability and climate action in a way that is accessible and empowering. She continues to inspire young India to take action.
Varun Dhawan
Varun is someone who quietly does his bit. He has planted trees on movie sets, talks about climate change, and supports green causes. He often encourages his fans to think about the planet and take small steps to help.
Shilpa Shetty
Shilpa believes in healthy living not just for people but also for the Earth. She composts at home, supports green festivals, and always shares tips on natural living. For her, being eco-friendly is part of daily life.
Allu Arjun
Pushpa Star Allu Arjun is a green warrior who consistently spreads awareness about the importance of a clean and green environment. One of his most significant contributions to environmental conservation is the adoption of a village, where he actively promotes eco-friendly practices and green living.
Anushka Sharma
Anushka Sharma has consistently championed veganism and a sustainable lifestyle. A vocal advocate of plant-based diets, she has also campaigned for People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India. From sustainable fashion choices to eco-conscious living, she uses her platform to raise awareness about pressing environmental issues.
(All Images: Instagram)
