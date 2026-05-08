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NewsPhotosJana Nayagan cast fee amid Thalapathy Vijay's historic electoral win: Set to be sworn-in as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, here's how much he charged!
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Jana Nayagan cast fee amid Thalapathy Vijay's historic electoral win: Set to be sworn-in as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, here's how much he charged!

Jana Nayagan cast fee amid Thalapathy Vijay's historic electoral win: All eyes are now on the release of his impending venture Jana Nayagan. Based on media reports, today, let's find out the cast fee details of the film and the actors.

 

Updated:May 08, 2026, 07:20 AM IST
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Jana Nayagan cast fee amid Thalapathy Vijay's historic electoral win

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Jana Nayagan cast fee amid Thalapathy Vijay's historic electoral win

Jana Nayagan cast fee amid Thalapathy Vijay's historic electoral win: As Thalapathy Vijay-led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) made a historic surge across Tamil Nadu in the recent assembly elections 2026, all eyes are now on the release of his impending venture Jana Nayagan. Facing delays for months, fans of the star politician are keen on watching his last movie before venturing into politics full-time on the big screens soon. Based on media reports, today, let's find out the cast fee details of the film and the actors:

(Pic Courtesy: Movie Stills/Instagram)

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Meet Vijay The Tamil Nadu CM

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Meet Vijay The Tamil Nadu CM

Meet Vijay The Tamil Nadu CM

Recently, the Jana Nayagan's title card featuring Vijay as the 'Honourable Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu' went viral on social media with video clipping showing theatre audiences across the South breaking into celebrations. This directly reflects to his party TVK's big political momentum in the assembly elections.

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Thalapathy Vijay's Fee

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Thalapathy Vijay's Fee

Thalapathy Vijay's Fee

According to Filmibeat.com, Thalapathy Vijay is the highest-paid actor in the movie Jana Nayagan with Rs 220 crore massive fee.

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Bobby Deol fee

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Bobby Deol fee

Bobby Deol fee

According to Filmibeat, Bobby Deol, who plays the antagonist in the film, was charged around Rs. 3 crore. 

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Pooja Hegde fee

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Pooja Hegde fee

Pooja Hegde fee

Pooja Hegde plays the female lead in the movie and she has also charged Rs crore. 

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Mamitha Baiju fee

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Mamitha Baiju fee

Mamitha Baiju fee

Mamitha Baiju reportedly took Rs. 60 lakhs for the Tamil film, as per Filmibeat report.

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Anirudh Ravichander fee

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Anirudh Ravichander fee

 Anirudh Ravichander fee

Anirudh Ravichander has allegedly charged Rs. 13 crore for Jana Nayagan. 

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Thalapathy Vijay's net worth

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Thalapathy Vijay's net worth

Thalapathy Vijay's net worth

According to Siasat report, Thalapathy Vijay's estimated net worth is around a whopping Rs 600 crore. One of the highest-paid actors in the country, he earns anywhere between Rs 100 crore and Rs 275 crore per film. 

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Thalapathy Vijay divorce

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Thalapathy Vijay divorce

Thalapathy Vijay divorce

Actor-politician Thalapathy Vijay's wife, Sangeetha Vijay, has filed for divorce - leaving fans and near ones shocked. According to a report in HT, the petition, filed before the District Court at Chengalpattu, seeks dissolution of marriage under Sections 27(1)(a), (b), (d) read with Sections 36 and 37 of the Special Marriage Act, 1954. She has alleged 'Vijay’s adulterous relationship with an actress' the reason behind her decision. 

The couple welcomed their first child, Jason Sanjay, on August 26, 2000, and their daughter Divya Saasha in 2005. 

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Meet Sangeetha Sornalingam

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Meet Sangeetha Sornalingam

Meet Sangeetha Sornalingam

Sangeeta Sornalingam, is the daughter of a Sri Lankan Tamil industrialist. Sangeeta was reportedly a fan of Vijay and her family was settled in the UK. They met on film sets, and soon fell in love. They tied the knot on 25 August 1999. Sangeeta is also an Industrialist. According to a 2025 Filmibeat report, Sangeetha’s reported net worth is approximately Rs 400 crore. 

The couple welcomed their first child, Jason Sanjay, on August 26, 2000, and their daughter Divya Saasha in 2005. 

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