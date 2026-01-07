Jana Nayagan Movie Full Cast Fee, Massive Budget Details: Thalapathy Vijay's Final Film, Plot, Run-Time & Highest-Paid Actor
Jana Nayagan Movie Full Cast Fee, Massive Budget: Based on several media reports, let's take a look at the full cast fees, budget and plot of the movie.
Jana Nayagan Movie Full Cast Fee
Jana Nayagan Movie Full Cast Fee: Thalapathy Vijay, who has embarked on his big political journey is treating his ocean of fan-following in his final movie 'Jana Nayagan' which is slated to hit the screens on January 9, 2026. The Tamil political action thriller film is directed by H Vinoth. It is intended to be the final film appearance of Vijay before his entry into politics, and KVN Productions' first production in Tamil. Based on several media reports, let's take a look at the full cast fees, budget and plot of the movie.
(Pic Courtesy: Instagram/Movie Posters)
Jana Nayagan Budget, Plot
Jana Nayagan is reportedly made on a staggering budget of Rs 300 crore and is scheduled to be released on January 9, 2026 in theaters, coinciding with Pongal. The film shows how a common man is forced into the public eye due to a local injustice, evolving into a leader for the people. As per reports, it is loosely based on the Telugu film Bhagavanth Kesari.
Jana Nayagan Cast
The film stars Vijay, Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol and Mamitha Baiju, alongside Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Narain and Priyamani play lead roles.
Thalapathy Vijay's Fee
According to Filmibeat.com, Thalapathy Vijay is the highest-paid actor in the movie with Rs 220 crore massive fee.
Director H Vinoth
Jana Nayagan's director H Vinoth has reportedly charged Rs 25 crore for the movie.
Anirudh Ravichander's Fee
Anirudh Ravichander, who also happens to be India's highest-paid music composer, reportedly earning Rs 8-10 crore per film (Jawan). According to Filmibeat, the singer charged Rs 13 crore for the project.
Pooja Hegde
Pooja Hegde has reportedly charged Rs 3 crore for the movie.
Bobby Deol's Salary
The actor who is playing antagonist in the political actioner has charged Rs 3 crore reportedly.
Mamitha Baiju
Mamitha Baiju reportedly took Rs 60 lakh for Jana Nayagan.
Trending Photos