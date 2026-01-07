Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish3003906https://zeenews.india.com/photos/entertainment/jana-nayagan-movie-full-cast-fee-massive-budget-details-thalapathy-vijays-final-film-plot-run-time-highest-paid-actor-3003906
NewsPhotosJana Nayagan Movie Full Cast Fee, Massive Budget Details: Thalapathy Vijay's Final Film, Plot, Run-Time & Highest-Paid Actor
photoDetails

Jana Nayagan Movie Full Cast Fee, Massive Budget Details: Thalapathy Vijay's Final Film, Plot, Run-Time & Highest-Paid Actor

Jana Nayagan Movie Full Cast Fee, Massive Budget: Based on several media reports, let's take a look at the full cast fees, budget and plot of the movie.

 

Updated:Jan 07, 2026, 07:00 AM IST
Follow Us

Jana Nayagan Movie Full Cast Fee

1/9
Jana Nayagan Movie Full Cast Fee

Jana Nayagan Movie Full Cast Fee: Thalapathy Vijay, who has embarked on his big political journey is treating his ocean of fan-following in his final movie 'Jana Nayagan' which is slated to hit the screens on January 9, 2026. The Tamil political action thriller film is directed by H Vinoth. It is intended to be the final film appearance of Vijay before his entry into politics, and KVN Productions' first production in Tamil. Based on several media reports, let's take a look at the full cast fees, budget and plot of the movie. 

(Pic Courtesy: Instagram/Movie Posters)

Follow Us

Jana Nayagan Budget, Plot

2/9
Jana Nayagan Budget, Plot

Jana Nayagan is reportedly made on a staggering budget of Rs 300 crore and is scheduled to be released on January 9, 2026 in theaters, coinciding with Pongal. The film shows how a common man is forced into the public eye due to a local injustice, evolving into a leader for the people. As per reports, it is loosely based on the Telugu film Bhagavanth Kesari.

Follow Us

Jana Nayagan Cast

3/9
Jana Nayagan Cast

The film stars Vijay, Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol and Mamitha Baiju, alongside Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Narain and Priyamani play lead roles.

Follow Us

Thalapathy Vijay's Fee

4/9
Thalapathy Vijay's Fee

According to Filmibeat.com, Thalapathy Vijay is the highest-paid actor in the movie with Rs 220 crore massive fee.

Follow Us

Director H Vinoth

5/9
Director H Vinoth

Jana Nayagan's director H Vinoth has reportedly charged Rs 25 crore for the movie.

Follow Us

Anirudh Ravichander's Fee

6/9
Anirudh Ravichander's Fee

Anirudh Ravichander, who also happens to be India's highest-paid music composer, reportedly earning Rs 8-10 crore per film (Jawan). According to Filmibeat, the singer charged Rs 13 crore for the project.

Follow Us

Pooja Hegde

7/9
Pooja Hegde

Pooja Hegde has reportedly charged Rs 3 crore for the movie. 

Follow Us

Bobby Deol's Salary

8/9
Bobby Deol's Salary

The actor who is playing antagonist in the political actioner has charged Rs 3 crore reportedly.

Follow Us

Mamitha Baiju

9/9
Mamitha Baiju

Mamitha Baiju reportedly took Rs 60 lakh for Jana Nayagan.

Follow Us
Jana Nayagan Cast FeeJana Nayagan Movie ReleaseThalapathy VijayJana Nayagan Cast Salaryhighest-paid actorEntertainmentThalapathy Vijay feePooja Hegde remunerationVijayJana Nayagan movie reviewTamil moviesTamil Films Releasing In 2026
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon11
title
RCB
RCB Predicted Playing XI For WPL 2026 Without Ellyse Perry: Smriti Mandhana To Lead, Lauren Bell As Lead Pacer; Richa Ghosh, Grace Harris To Bat At...
camera icon7
title
China train
Meet China's Record-Breaking Train: '0-700 Km/Hr In Under 2 Seconds', Moves Faster Than Eyes Can Follow? It Is...
camera icon8
title
CSK
4 Overseas Players Who Are Likely To Feature In CSK Playing XI In IPL 2026: Dewald Brevis, Noor Ahmad And...
camera icon6
title
Technology
Upcoming Smartphones Launching In 2026: iPhone 18 Series, Samsung Galaxy S26 To OnePlus Turbo 6; Check Expected Launch Timeline
camera icon11
title
Kapil Dev net worth
Kapil Dev Net Worth Explained: How The 1983 Legend Built Rs 270 Crore