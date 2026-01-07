1 / 9

Jana Nayagan Movie Full Cast Fee: Thalapathy Vijay, who has embarked on his big political journey is treating his ocean of fan-following in his final movie 'Jana Nayagan' which is slated to hit the screens on January 9, 2026. The Tamil political action thriller film is directed by H Vinoth. It is intended to be the final film appearance of Vijay before his entry into politics, and KVN Productions' first production in Tamil. Based on several media reports, let's take a look at the full cast fees, budget and plot of the movie.

(Pic Courtesy: Instagram/Movie Posters)