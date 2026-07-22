/Jana Nayagan releases on July 23: Thalapathy Vijay to Pooja Hegde - Who is the highly qualified cast member?

Jana Nayagan releases on July 23: The certification is now visible on the official site of CBFC, which confirms the film's running time as 183 minutes.
Jana Nayagan release: Thalapathy Vijay's eagerly awaited action entertainer 'Jana Nayagan', which also happens to be Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay's last film as an actor, will finally hit screens on July 23 this year. After months of delay, the Censor Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has cleared it with some cuts, and the film received an 'A' (Adults Only) rating. The certification is now visible on the official site of CBFC, which confirms the film's running time as 183 minutes. Let's take a look at the educational qualifications of the main cast members, based on general information available online.
(Pic Courtesy: Movie Still/Poster)
He plays Thalapathy Vetri Kondan, IPS, in Jana Nayagan. Chandrasekaran Joseph Vijay did his schooling initially at Fathima School, Kodambakkam and later at Balalok School, Virugambakkam. He pursued a bachelor's degree in visual communication from Loyola College, but dropped out early to focus on his acting career.
Pooja Hegde plays Kayal in the movie. She considers Bengaluru as her home town, and maintains strong connections there. She did her schooling in Maneckji Cooper Education Trust School, Mumbai. She went to MMK College, graduating with a Bachelor of Commerce degree. She has trained in classical dance and music, including Bharatanatyam.
Bobby completed his schooling at Mayo College in Ajmer, Rajasthan. After completing his schooling he obtained a bachelor of commerce degree from Mithibai College in Mumbai.
Mamitha Baiju plays Vijayalakshmi 'Viji' Srikanth in Jana Nayagan. She studied at Mary Mount Public School in Kattachira and at NSS Higher Secondary School, Kidangoor. She was pursuing a B.Sc. in Psychology from Sacred Heart College in Kochi but later dropped out during her third year due to attendance shortage.
Gautham Vasudev Menon plays Srikanth, Viji's father, a Jailer in the movie. Menon did his schooling at the Madras Christian College Higher Secondary School, Chennai. He then completed a bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering from the Mookambigai College of Engineering, Pudukkottai.
Veteran actor completed schooling at St. Joseph's Indian High School and joined St. Joseph's College of Commerce, Bangalore.
Priyamani studied at Sri Aurobindo Memorial School, Bengaluru. After completing her schooling, she modelled for print advertisements. She then completed her pre-university course and her degree from Bishop Cotton Women’s Christian College, Bengaluru.