/Jana Nayagan releases on July 23: Thalapathy Vijay to Pooja Hegde - Who is the highly qualified cast member?

Jana Nayagan release: Main cast members

Jana Nayagan release: Thalapathy Vijay's eagerly awaited action entertainer 'Jana Nayagan', which also happens to be Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay's last film as an actor, will finally hit screens on July 23 this year. After months of delay, the Censor Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has cleared it with some cuts, and the film received an 'A' (Adults Only) rating. The certification is now visible on the official site of CBFC, which confirms the film's running time as 183 minutes. Let's take a look at the educational qualifications of the main cast members, based on general information available online.

(Pic Courtesy: Movie Still/Poster)