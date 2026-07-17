/Jana Nayagan releasing in July 2026, check cast fees: In Thalapathy Vijay film, who is the highest-paid actor?

Jana Nayagan release date, cast fees: Based on media reports, let's find out the cast fee details of the film and the actors.
Jana Nayagan cast fee revealed: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and actor C Joseph Vijay's much-delayed Jana Nayagan has finally locked a release date. The announcement comes as a major relief for the actor's admirers, as this movie is widely expected to be his final film before his full-fledged political journey. Vijay-led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) made a historic surge across Tamil Nadu in the recent assembly elections 2026. Based on media reports, today, let's find out the cast fee details of the film and the actors:
(Pic Courtesy: Movie Stills/Instagram)
After his party's sweeping victory in the latest Tamil Nadu assembly elections 2026, Thalapathy Vijay was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. He took the oath of office on May 10, 2026, marking a historic political transition in the state.
According to Filmibeat.com, Thalapathy Vijay is the highest-paid actor in the movie Jana Nayagan with a massive fee of Rs 220 crore.
According to Filmibeat, Bobby Deol, who plays the antagonist in the film, was charged around Rs. 3 crore.
Pooja Hegde plays the female lead in the movie, and she has also charged Rs 3 crore.
Mamitha Baiju reportedly took Rs. 60 lakhs for the Tamil film, as per Filmibeat report.
Anirudh Ravichander has allegedly charged Rs. 13 crore for Jana Nayagan.