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  • /Jana Nayagan releasing in July 2026, check cast fees: In Thalapathy Vijay film, who is the highest-paid actor?

Jana Nayagan releasing in July 2026, check cast fees: In Thalapathy Vijay film, who is the highest-paid actor?

Written ByRitika Handoo
Published: Jul 17, 2026, 07:00 AM IST|Updated: Jul 17, 2026, 07:00 AM IST

Jana Nayagan release date, cast fees: Based on media reports, let's find out the cast fee details of the film and the actors.

 

Jana Nayagan cast fee revealed1/7

Jana Nayagan cast fee revealed

Jana Nayagan cast fee revealed: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and actor C Joseph Vijay's much-delayed Jana Nayagan has finally locked a release date. The announcement comes as a major relief for the actor's admirers, as this movie is widely expected to be his final film before his full-fledged political journey. Vijay-led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) made a historic surge across Tamil Nadu in the recent assembly elections 2026. Based on media reports, today, let's find out the cast fee details of the film and the actors:

(Pic Courtesy: Movie Stills/Instagram)

Vijay The Tamil Nadu CM2/7

Vijay The Tamil Nadu CM

After his party's sweeping victory in the latest Tamil Nadu assembly elections 2026, Thalapathy Vijay was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. He took the oath of office on May 10, 2026, marking a historic political transition in the state.

Thalapathy Vijay's Fee3/7

Thalapathy Vijay's Fee

According to Filmibeat.com, Thalapathy Vijay is the highest-paid actor in the movie Jana Nayagan with a massive fee of Rs 220 crore.

Bobby Deol's Jana Nayagan fee4/7

Bobby Deol's Jana Nayagan fee

According to Filmibeat, Bobby Deol, who plays the antagonist in the film, was charged around Rs. 3 crore. 

Pooja Hegde fee5/7

Pooja Hegde fee

Pooja Hegde plays the female lead in the movie, and she has also charged Rs 3 crore. 

Mamitha Baiju fee6/7

Mamitha Baiju fee

Mamitha Baiju reportedly took Rs. 60 lakhs for the Tamil film, as per Filmibeat report.

Anirudh Ravichander fee7/7

Anirudh Ravichander fee

Anirudh Ravichander has allegedly charged Rs. 13 crore for Jana Nayagan. 

TAGS:
Jana Nayagan
Jana Nayagan Cast Fee
Thalapathy Vijay
Thalapathy Vijay fee
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