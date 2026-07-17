/Jana Nayagan releasing in July 2026, check cast fees: In Thalapathy Vijay film, who is the highest-paid actor?

Jana Nayagan cast fee revealed

Jana Nayagan cast fee revealed: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and actor C Joseph Vijay's much-delayed Jana Nayagan has finally locked a release date. The announcement comes as a major relief for the actor's admirers, as this movie is widely expected to be his final film before his full-fledged political journey. Vijay-led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) made a historic surge across Tamil Nadu in the recent assembly elections 2026. Based on media reports, today, let's find out the cast fee details of the film and the actors:

(Pic Courtesy: Movie Stills/Instagram)