Gen Z actresses slaying in saree avatar

Gen Z actresses slaying in saree avatar: Sarees have officially found new torchbearers — Gen Z's leading ladies are taking the six yards and rewriting the rulebook, pairing heirloom drapes with crop blouses, corset backs, and jewellery that looks straight off a runway. From Janhvi Kapoor's old-Bollywood glamour to Ananya Panday's breezy, contemporary spins and Shanaya Kapoor's quietly elegant choices, this new generation is proving the saree isn't a 'special occasion' outfit anymore — it's a whole personality. Here's a look at how they're each making the drape their own.

(Pic Courtesy: Instagram)