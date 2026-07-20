Gen Z actresses slaying in saree avatar: Janhvi Kapoor, Pratibha Ranta, Ananya Panday to Medha Shankar - check out all photos.
Gen Z actresses slaying in saree avatar: Sarees have officially found new torchbearers — Gen Z's leading ladies are taking the six yards and rewriting the rulebook, pairing heirloom drapes with crop blouses, corset backs, and jewellery that looks straight off a runway. From Janhvi Kapoor's old-Bollywood glamour to Ananya Panday's breezy, contemporary spins and Shanaya Kapoor's quietly elegant choices, this new generation is proving the saree isn't a 'special occasion' outfit anymore — it's a whole personality. Here's a look at how they're each making the drape their own.
(Pic Courtesy: Instagram)
Suhana Khan stuns in a deep violet georgette and a heavily embroidered corset blouse, a polki belt cinching the drape, and jewellery that layers without cluttering.
Shanaya Kapoor turns heads in a fully embellished saree that reads like liquid metal in motion. The sculptural off-shoulder blouse with its swirl detailing along with diamond drops, a hand chain, and a gaze that gives nothing away.
Actress Riccha Sharma wore a sheer black saree with scattered sequin embroidery, a gold cuff watch as the only accessory.
Pratibha Ranta wore a lime green organza, a sequinned spaghetti-strap blouse with delicate floral embroidery - turning heads at an event.
Medha Shankar paints a pretty picture in a hand-embroidered and embellished organza saree in aquamarine hues of watercolour blues and pinks, paired with oversized chandbali earrings and gold bangles.
This Gen Z actress is known for wearing the six-yard saree in the most innovative and stunning ways. Whether it is the half saree or her gorgeous outings in Silk sarees - Janhvi aces her desi look and how!
Ananya Panday has often donned sarees on various occasions and events - simply looking like a wow. She has upped the glam quotient, styling it in a Gen-Z way - high on glam and shine.