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Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor: Inside Bollywood's new saree moment

Written ByRitika Handoo
Published: Jul 20, 2026, 08:00 AM IST|Updated: Jul 20, 2026, 09:05 AM IST

Gen Z actresses slaying in saree avatar: Janhvi Kapoor, Pratibha Ranta, Ananya Panday to Medha Shankar - check out all photos.

Gen Z actresses slaying in saree avatar1/8

Gen Z actresses slaying in saree avatar

Gen Z actresses slaying in saree avatar: Sarees have officially found new torchbearers —  Gen Z's leading ladies are taking the six yards and rewriting the rulebook, pairing heirloom drapes with crop blouses, corset backs, and jewellery that looks straight off a runway. From Janhvi Kapoor's old-Bollywood glamour to Ananya Panday's breezy, contemporary spins and Shanaya Kapoor's quietly elegant choices, this new generation is proving the saree isn't a 'special occasion' outfit anymore — it's a whole personality. Here's a look at how they're each making the drape their own.

(Pic Courtesy: Instagram)

Suhana Khan's purple saree look2/8

Suhana Khan's purple saree look

Suhana Khan stuns in a deep violet georgette and a heavily embroidered corset blouse, a polki belt cinching the drape, and jewellery that layers without cluttering. 

Shanaya Kapoor's chic saree look3/8

Shanaya Kapoor's chic saree look

Shanaya Kapoor turns heads in a fully embellished saree that reads like liquid metal in motion. The sculptural off-shoulder blouse with its swirl detailing along with diamond drops, a hand chain, and a gaze that gives nothing away.

 

Riccha Sharma4/8

Riccha Sharma

Actress Riccha Sharma wore a sheer black saree with scattered sequin embroidery, a gold cuff watch as the only accessory.

Pratibha Ranta in green saree5/8

Pratibha Ranta in green saree

Pratibha Ranta wore a lime green organza, a sequinned spaghetti-strap blouse with delicate floral embroidery - turning heads at an event.

Medha Shankar's saree pic6/8

Medha Shankar's saree pic

Medha Shankar paints a pretty picture in a hand-embroidered and embellished organza saree in aquamarine hues of watercolour blues and pinks, paired with oversized chandbali earrings and gold bangles.

 

Janhvi Kapoor's saree vibe7/8

Janhvi Kapoor's saree vibe

This Gen Z actress is known for wearing the six-yard saree in the most innovative and stunning ways. Whether it is the half saree or her gorgeous outings in Silk sarees - Janhvi aces her desi look and how!

Ananya Panday in saree8/8

Ananya Panday in saree

Ananya Panday has often donned sarees on various occasions and events - simply looking like a wow. She has upped the glam quotient, styling it in a Gen-Z way - high on glam and shine.

TAGS:
Gen Z actresses
Gen Z actresses in saree
Janhvi Kapoor
Ananya Panday
Entertainment

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