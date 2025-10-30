Janhvi Kapoor, Disha Patani To Shraddha Kapoor: 7 Times TOP Bollywood Actresses Wore Red Hot Sarees And Looked Jaw-Dropping - In Pics
7 Actresses Who Wore Red Hot Sarees
7 Actresses Who Wore Red Hot Sarees: Red is the ultimate colour of love and who better than our own Bollywood divas showing the world how to wear it with elan. And not just in western outfits but also in beautiful Indian wear - a 6 yard drape - saree. Today, in this feature, let's go down the memory lane and scroll through pictures of B-Town stars like Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani to Ahsaas Channa, draping the red hot sarees with grace and style:
Shraddha Kapoor
Shraddha Kapoor wore a sensational red saree in her song cameo in Thumkeshwari from Bhediya.
Janhvi Kapoor
Janhvi Kapoor set the temperature soaring in a detailed red saree for her latest big screen release, Param Sundari. From the time she entered the frame, she ensured to keep the audiences hooked to the screens.
Disha Patani
The sultry actress looked sensational at the Lifestyle Asia's Diwali bash in 2023. She turned up wearing a red saree paired with a plunging neckline embellished blouse.
Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone wore this stunning red gharchola saree at one of the high and mighty celebrity's pre-wedding ceremonies last year. The embellished blouse with golden zari works in floral patterns is not just eye-catching but also perfect for weddings and festivities.
Ananya Panday
Ananya Panday's look in a saree drape with a stylish blouse was eye-catching in ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan’. She wore a soft English rose coloured in a delicate crepe saree paired with a sexy crystal and Pearl embellished blouse. Adding to the drama was her hairdo in a sleek bun, giving major fashion goals.
Alia Bhatt
The actress in one of the scenes in her movie Brahmastra, wore a stunning georgette red saree paired with a strap blouse, looking simply gorgeous.
Ahsaas Channa
Ahsaas Channa turned up the heat in a red-hot saree in her first Netflix film, Greater Kalesh. She paired the clean drape with an embellished blouse, featuring danglers that made the ensemble a standout.
