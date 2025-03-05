Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor To Pooja Hegde: 5 Actresses Whose Sensational Desi Avatar In Silk Sarees Left Fans Awestruck! - In Pics
Actress Who Wore Silk Sarees: Here’s a look at five Bollywood actresses who turned heads with their stunning silk saree ensembles
Actresses Who Stunned in Silk Sarees
A traditional fashion wardrobe is incomplete without sarees, especially silk ones. Silk sarees exude class, charm, and an effortless ability to make a statement. Here’s a look at five Bollywood actresses who turned heads with their stunning silk saree ensembles!
Sonakshi Sinha:
Sonakshi Sinha embodied royalty in a traditional red silk saree featuring golden borders and intricate patterns. She enhanced her regal charm with a choker and studs. Keeping it subtle yet classy, she styled her hair in a bun and decorated it with gajras.
Pooja Hegde:
Pooja Hegde recently graced an event in a subtle golden silk saree featuring a broad border and delicate floral patterns. The actress accessorized her ensemble with a choker necklace and a classic watch, elevating the glam quotient with understated yet elegant makeup.
Khushi Kapoor:
Khushi Kapoor stunned in an off-white silk saree with a striking broad border in bright purple and gold. She paired the drape with a matching purple blouse and adorned her waistline with a kamarbandh. Exuding regal elegance, Khushi completed her look with kundan jewelry, a sleek bun, and dewy makeup.
Janhvi Kapoor:
Janhvi Kapoor created a mesmerizing traditional fashion moment in a sea-blue silk saree with a golden border and delicate golden detailing on the sleeves. She embraced an elegant aesthetic by accessorizing with drop earrings, adorning her hair with gajras, and complementing her look with soft, dewy makeup.
Alia Bhatt:
Alia Bhatt channeled her inner ‘Rani’ in a vibrant turquoise silk saree, proving how traditional fabrics can make a striking statement. Keeping the look effortlessly chic, she accessorized with golden jhumkas and rings. Alia styled her hair in a neat bun, adorned it with gajras, and opted for fresh, radiant makeup.
