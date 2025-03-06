Janhvi Kapoor Networth: Luxury Mansions, Swanky Cars, Upcoming Movies And More
Janhvi Kapoor Networth: On her 28th birthday, take a deep dive into the Bollywood diva’s glamorous life, from her whooping car collection to her luxurious mansion and more.
Janhvi Kapoor's Networth
Janhvi Kapoor celebrates her 28th birthday today! As of 2025, her estimated net worth is around ₹58–60 crore ($7–7.5 million), as per News 18. accumulated through films, brand endorsements, and high-profile appearances. With exciting projects lined up, her fortune is set to rise even further in the years ahead.
Khushi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan & Other Celebs Wish Birthday Girl Janhvi Kapoor!
On Janhvi Kapoor’s special day, friends from the film fraternity poured in heartfelt wishes. Varun Dhawan called her a superstar, while Khushi Kapoor, Veer Pahariya, Orry, Ananya Panday, Arjun Kapoor, Rohit Saraf and Sidharth Malhotra also sent their love. Celebrities like Rakul Preet Singh, Nimrat Kaur, and Shanaya Kapoor joined in, making her birthday even more special.
Janhvi Kapoor's Luxury Car Collection
Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor boasts an impressive luxury car collection, featuring high-end models like the Lexus LM, Lexus LX 570, Mercedes-Benz S-Class, BMW X5, Mercedes Maybach S560 and Range Rover. She was recently spotted at Mumbai airport arriving in her most expensive ride, the Toyota Lexus LM350h.
Shikhar Pahariya’s Heartfelt Birthday Wish For Janhvi Kapoor!
Janhvi Kapoor's rumored boyfriend, shared a heartfelt birthday wish for her on social media. Shikhar Pahariya posted a beautiful black-and-white family picture featuring the duo with their furry friend. In the photo, Janhvi gazed lovingly at the dog while Shikhar affectionately placed a hand on her head. He kept the caption simple yet sweet, writing "Happy Birthday" with a red heart emoji.
Janhvi Kapoor – The Fashionista
Janhvi Kapoor is a true showstopper, effortlessly turning heads with her bold and fashionable outfits. She never hesitates to make a statement, elevating her style with confidence and grace.
Janhvi Kapoor's Upcoming Films
Janhvi Kapoor has an exciting lineup of films, including Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, Param Sundari, and RC16, keeping fans eagerly awaiting updates. On her birthday, director Buchi Babu Sana surprised fans by unveiling a new poster featuring her terrific character from RC 16 alongside Ram Charan.
Janhvi Kapoor's Lavish Mansions
Janhvi Kapoor’s Luxurious Properties includes a breathtaking ₹65 crore duplex in Mumbai, spread across 8,669 sq. ft. on the 1st and 2nd floors of the prestigious Kubelisque Building, featuring a private swimming pool. The Kapoor family also owns a magnificent four-acre mansion in one of Chennai’s most elite neighborhoods, a prized property first acquired by Janhvi’s late mother, the iconic Sridevi, as per GQ India.
(All Images: @janhvikapoor/ Instagram)
