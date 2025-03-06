Janhvi Kapoor Networth: Luxury Mansions, Swanky Cars, Upcoming Movies And More

4 / 7

Janhvi Kapoor's rumored boyfriend, shared a heartfelt birthday wish for her on social media. Shikhar Pahariya posted a beautiful black-and-white family picture featuring the duo with their furry friend. In the photo, Janhvi gazed lovingly at the dog while Shikhar affectionately placed a hand on her head. He kept the caption simple yet sweet, writing "Happy Birthday" with a red heart emoji.