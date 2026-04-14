Janhvi Kapoor vs Disha Patani: Who wore sultry bodycon, thigh-high slit gowns & shimmery outfits better? In Photos
Janhvi Kapoor vs Disha Patani: Let's take a look at 5 times when Janhvi and Disha hogged attention for their chic looks and ultra glam avatar.
Janhvi Kapoor vs Disha Patani
Janhvi Kapoor vs Disha Patani: In this feature, let's take a look at this photo feature with two Gen Z actresses Janhvi Kapoor vs Disha Patani rocking their sensational glamourous avatars. From bodycons, dresses to shimmery party gowns. Let's take a look at 5 times when Janhvi and Disha hogged attention for their chic looks and ultra glam avatar, swooning the audiences on social media:
(Pic Courtesy: Instagram)
Janhvi Kapoor and Disha Patani in turtle neck
Both Janhvi Kapoor and Disha Patani cracked the style code in effortless chic turtle neck outfits.
Janhvi Kapoor's red hot look vs Disha Patani's fiery bodycon
Janhvi Kapoor turned heads in her sheer corset gown from Rasario brand. She wore it for Valentine's Day in 2024. She rocked her corset bodice with sheer details and lacework with deep red bottom.
Disha Patani wore a sultry red bodycon for Malang success bash. She looked stunning in a short body-fitted shift dress.
Janhvi Kapoor and Disha Patani's floral outing
Janhvi Kapoor and Disha Patani's floral outing also looks pretty casual and chic at the same time. The Kapoor girl is giving stylish vibes in short floral pattern dress with bold red and white motifs while Disha Patani rocked her breezy floral dress.
Janhvi Kapoor and Disha Patani in shimmery greens
The gorgeous actresses Janhvi Kapoor and Disha Patani both looked feisty in shimmery greens.
Janhvi Kapoor and Disha Patani in white top-blue denims
Both Janhvi Kapoor and Disha Patani looked super stylish in a white corset top and blue jeans. Which one did you like the most?
Janhvi Kapoor and Disha Patani in hawt gowns
The Gen-Z stars looks ultra glam in evening gowns with thigh-high slit styles and deep neck designs.
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