Janhvi Kapoor's Cannes Looks: 7 Ethereal Looks Serves By The Homebound Actor

Janhvi Kappor's Cannes Looks: The prestigues festival saw glizy glam of A-listers from Bollywood to Hollywood everyone made striking statement, Here's a debutant who stole the limelight, yes! The Homebound actor too good to be real look! Check all 

Updated:May 23, 2025, 07:50 PM IST
The Wet Look

The Wet Look

Janhvi Kapoor who always make headline for her unique fashion statements turns head at the Cannes Film Festival. The diva stuns in a dripping saree crafted with Di Petsa’s signature wet-look glamour. 

The 'Vintage Silk'

The 'Vintage Silk'

Janhvi Kapoor stuns in Christian Dior 1957 haute couture black slub silk dress at Cannes film festival. 

Glam Gown

Glam Gown

Janhvi Kapoor in this gown served an striking look at the prestigious red carpet. 

Janhvi Kapoor At The Gala

Janhvi Kapoor At The Gala

Janhvi Kapoor attended the star-studded gala in Yves Saint Laurent in an ensemble featuring a sculptural saucer hat from YSL Rive Gauche, 198. Her this stunning statement at the gala made headlines as she serves royalty in this look. 

Cannes' Mermaid

Cannes' Mermaid

Janhvi Kapoor in this delicate blush pink Tarun Tahiliani outfit is nothing sort of Goddess vibes, fans on social media later ressemble her look to her mother and Icon Sridevi's look. 

Green Gold Gown

Green Gold Gown

 Janhvi's gold glam for her second red carpet outing. As she stepped out in a pistachio green and gold gown by Anamika Khanna for the grand premiere of her film 'Homebound' at Cannes. Her this head turning look heaped praise from the fashionista all over across the internet. 

The Wrap Look!

The Wrap Look!

Janhvi Kapoor's sign off with this drapping look which is worth the hype styled by her sister and filmmaker Rhea Kapoor, her white suit with furry additons is worth every hype. She opt this OOTD for the final day at Cannes. 

 

(@rheakapoor/ janhvikapoor/ dipetsa_ Instagram) 

