Janmashtami 2025: 10 Must-Watch Films And Series On Lord Krishna’s Teachings

Janmashtami, also known as Krishna Janmashtami or Gokulashtami, is a Hindu festival celebrating the birth of Lord Krishna, the eighth avatar of Vishnu. 
Updated:Aug 16, 2025, 08:16 AM IST
SHRI KRISHNA

SHRI KRISHNA

Actor Swapnil Joshi portrayed teenage Krishna in this 1993 DD National show, which was an adaptation of stories from the Bhagwat Purana and Bhagwat Gita.

 

OMG - OH MY GOD!

OMG - OH MY GOD!

The comedy-drama film 'OMG – Oh My God!' remains a fan favorite. Directed by Umesh Shukla, it features Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, and Mithun Chakraborty in the lead roles.

 

KRISHAN...AAYO NATKHAT NANDLAL

KRISHAN...AAYO NATKHAT NANDLAL

This animated movie, released in 2006, remains popular among Krishna fans, especially children.

KARTHIKEYA 2

KARTHIKEYA 2

Directed by Chandoo Mondeti, this mystery-action adventure won Best Telugu Film at the 70th National Awards. Karthikeya 2, a fictional film that explores the power of the ancient Indian system and the Tatva of Lord Sri Krishna.

 

KRISHNA AUR KANS

KRISHNA AUR KANS

Released in 2012, this animated film was directed by Vikram Veturi.

PARAMAVATAR SHRI KRISHNA

PARAMAVATAR SHRI KRISHNA

This popular mythological show ‘Paramavatar Shri Krishna’ captivated audiences with the tale of Bal Krishna and his uncle Kans. Starring Sudip Sahir, Amandeep Sidhu, Tushar Chawla, and Mahi Soni, it is available on Zee5.

RADHAKRISHN

RADHAKRISHN

This show, which began in 2018, highlights the bond between Radha and Krishna while imparting valuable life lessons. It continues to air on Star Bharat and is available on Disney+ Hotstar.

MAHABHARAT

MAHABHARAT

The most popular show, which aired from 1988 to 1990, focused on the reasons behind the 'Kurukshetra War' and gained significant popularity in a short time.

 

KRISHNA - THE BIRTH

KRISHNA - THE BIRTH

Krishna, the eighth avatar of Vishnu, is born to Devaki and Vasudeva in prison and exchanged with Yashodha's newborn. Raised in Gokul, he defeats demons like Putana and Trinavarta, symbolizing the victory of good over evil. Stream it on ZEE5.

JAI SHRI KRISHNA

JAI SHRI KRISHNA

The show chronicles the life of Shree Krishna, from his birth to his roles as prince of Mathura and Dwaraka, set in cities like Gokul and Hastinapur. Starring Meghan Jadhav, Kritika Sharma, and Aditi Sajwan, it portrays Krishna's various 'leelas'.

(All Images: IMDB)

JanmashtamiJanmashtami 2025shows inspired by lord krishnamovies based on lord krishnaShri KrishnaMahabharatOMG
