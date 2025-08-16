Janmashtami 2025: 10 Must-Watch Films And Series On Lord Krishna’s Teachings
SHRI KRISHNA
Actor Swapnil Joshi portrayed teenage Krishna in this 1993 DD National show, which was an adaptation of stories from the Bhagwat Purana and Bhagwat Gita.
OMG - OH MY GOD!
The comedy-drama film 'OMG – Oh My God!' remains a fan favorite. Directed by Umesh Shukla, it features Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, and Mithun Chakraborty in the lead roles.
KRISHAN...AAYO NATKHAT NANDLAL
This animated movie, released in 2006, remains popular among Krishna fans, especially children.
KARTHIKEYA 2
Directed by Chandoo Mondeti, this mystery-action adventure won Best Telugu Film at the 70th National Awards. Karthikeya 2, a fictional film that explores the power of the ancient Indian system and the Tatva of Lord Sri Krishna.
KRISHNA AUR KANS
Released in 2012, this animated film was directed by Vikram Veturi.
PARAMAVATAR SHRI KRISHNA
This popular mythological show ‘Paramavatar Shri Krishna’ captivated audiences with the tale of Bal Krishna and his uncle Kans. Starring Sudip Sahir, Amandeep Sidhu, Tushar Chawla, and Mahi Soni, it is available on Zee5.
RADHAKRISHN
This show, which began in 2018, highlights the bond between Radha and Krishna while imparting valuable life lessons. It continues to air on Star Bharat and is available on Disney+ Hotstar.
MAHABHARAT
The most popular show, which aired from 1988 to 1990, focused on the reasons behind the 'Kurukshetra War' and gained significant popularity in a short time.
KRISHNA - THE BIRTH
Krishna, the eighth avatar of Vishnu, is born to Devaki and Vasudeva in prison and exchanged with Yashodha's newborn. Raised in Gokul, he defeats demons like Putana and Trinavarta, symbolizing the victory of good over evil. Stream it on ZEE5.
JAI SHRI KRISHNA
The show chronicles the life of Shree Krishna, from his birth to his roles as prince of Mathura and Dwaraka, set in cities like Gokul and Hastinapur. Starring Meghan Jadhav, Kritika Sharma, and Aditi Sajwan, it portrays Krishna's various 'leelas'.
(All Images: IMDB)
