Janmashtami 2025: 8 Best Dahi Handi Songs To Celebrate Lord Krishna The 'Makhan Chor'

Janmashtami 2025 Special: Dahi Handi, a key ritual of Janmashtami, symbolizes Lord Krishna’s love for butter and curd while honoring his joyous and mischievous childhood exploits. For the unverse he is also known as Makhan Chor. The Dahi Handi song captures this festive spirit, celebrating the tradition of breaking the butter pot with vibrant lyrics, energetic beats, and chants of Govinda Ala Re Ala, echoing unity, excitement, and joy.

8 Best Dahi Handi Song You Must-Add In Your Janmashtami Playlist!

Updated:Aug 16, 2025, 10:46 AM IST
Go Go Govinda

Go Go Govinda
Chandi Ki Daal Par Sone Ka Mor

Chandi Ki Daal Par Sone Ka Mor
Govinda Re Gopala

Govinda Re Gopala
Govinda Aala Re Aala

Govinda Aala Re Aala
Jeetega Wohi Jisme Hai Dum

Jeetega Wohi Jisme Hai Dum
Har Taraf Hai Ye Shor

Har Taraf Hai Ye Shor
Aala Re Aala Govinda Aala

Aala Re Aala Govinda Aala
Shor Mach Gaya Shor

Shor Mach Gaya Shor
