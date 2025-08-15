Janmashtami 2025, Hartalika Teej Wardrobe Check: 7 Stunning Saree & Blouse Designs Inspo By Top Indian Actresses Deepika Padukone, Janhvi Kapoor to Samantha, Rashmika - In Pics

1 / 8

Janmashtami 2025, Hartalika Teej Wardrobe Inspiration: The nation is all immersed in celebrating the much-awaited festivals. Followed by Independence Day on August 15, happens to be Janmashtami on 16th and Hartalika Teej on August 26, Tuesday. Dressing up on festivals is a perfect plan for women, right? So, today, we will share some gorgeous saree and blouse design ideas for your festival outfit inspo featuring 7 stunning Pan-India actresses.