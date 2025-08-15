Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2946185https://zeenews.india.com/photos/entertainment/janmashtami-2025-hartalika-teej-wardrobe-check-7-stunning-saree-blouse-designs-inspo-by-top-indian-actresses-deepika-padukone-janhvi-kapoor-to-samantha-rashmika-in-pics-2946185
NewsPhotosJanmashtami 2025, Hartalika Teej Wardrobe Check: 7 Stunning Saree & Blouse Designs Inspo By Top Indian Actresses Deepika Padukone, Janhvi Kapoor to Samantha, Rashmika - In Pics
photoDetails

Janmashtami 2025, Hartalika Teej Wardrobe Check: 7 Stunning Saree & Blouse Designs Inspo By Top Indian Actresses Deepika Padukone, Janhvi Kapoor to Samantha, Rashmika - In Pics

Janmashtami 2025, Hartalika Teej Wardrobe Check: Today, let's take a look at gorgeous saree and blouse design ideas for your festival outfit inspo featuring 7 stunning Pan-India actresses including Deepika Padukone, Janhvi Kapoor to Samantha, Rashmika 

Updated:Aug 15, 2025, 08:00 AM IST
Follow Us

Janmashtami 2025, Hartalika Teej Wardrobe Inspiration

1/8
Janmashtami 2025, Hartalika Teej Wardrobe Inspiration

Janmashtami 2025, Hartalika Teej Wardrobe Inspiration: The nation is all immersed in celebrating the much-awaited festivals. Followed by Independence Day on August 15, happens to be Janmashtami on 16th and Hartalika Teej on August 26, Tuesday. Dressing up on festivals is a perfect plan for women, right? So, today, we will share some gorgeous saree and blouse design ideas for your festival outfit inspo featuring 7 stunning Pan-India actresses.

Follow Us

Deepika Padukone's Stunning Blouse

2/8
Deepika Padukone's Stunning Blouse

Deepika Padukone wore this stunning red gharchola saree at the Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding ceremonies last year. The embellished blouse with golden zari works in floral patterns is not just eye-catching but also perfect for weddings and festivities.

 

Follow Us

Janhvi Kapoor's Stunning Golden Saree & Blouse

3/8
Janhvi Kapoor's Stunning Golden Saree & Blouse

Janhvi Kapoor's gorgeous saree and blouse design is a must-have in your wardrobe when planning to pep-up your ethnic glam outfits. She wore standout gold saree by Manish Malhotra during Param Sundari promotions. It has intricate embroidery and shimmering beadwork with heavily embellished blouse adorned with sequins and pearls.

Follow Us

Samantha's Red Saree For Festivals

4/8
Samantha's Red Saree For Festivals

The very stunning Samantha Ruth Prabhu wore a gorgeos classic red silk Kanjivaram saree. She shared the picture on her social media handle and we must say, it looks like a perfect outfit for any Indian festivity.

Follow Us

Sai Pallavi's Saree And Blouse Design

5/8
Sai Pallavi's Saree And Blouse Design

Pan India actress Sai Pallavi wore a beautiful ivory silk saree with a layered pearl necklace and mid-sleeve blouse complementing her entire look for sister Pooja Kannan's wedding festivities who got married in a traditional Badaga style wedding in Ooty last year.

Follow Us

Rashmika Mandanna's Saree Looks

6/8
Rashmika Mandanna's Saree Looks

Pan India actress Rashmika Mandanna shared her saree looks on social media. Her light pink saree is perfect for a glittering evening while her green-brown toned tissue saree with navy blue blouse looks absolutely amazing and comfy for a famil gathering or festival dressing.

Follow Us

Kriti Sanon's Collar Blouse

7/8
Kriti Sanon's Collar Blouse

The leggy lass wore a Kunal Rawal red saree with refined pleats and collared blouse which gave full boss lady vibes. The blouse looked like a cropped jacket with buttons and collar. 

Follow Us

Kangana Ranaut's Silk Saree

8/8
Kangana Ranaut's Silk Saree

Kangana Ranaut's purple silk saree was designed by the Mumbai-based fashion label Jigya Patel. It has gold, pink, and maroon brocade embroidery, highlighted by Mochi work, floral patterns, mirror and gold sequin work tassels. Her mid-sleeve blouse design is a best bet with silk sarees.

Follow Us
Janmashtami 2025Hartalika Teej 2025festival wardrobeSaree designsblouse design ideasDeepika PadukoneJanhvi KapoorSamantharashmika mandannaBollywood actresses blouse designsSouth Indian actresses blouse designssouth Indian actresses sareesEntertainmentfestival dressesJanmashtami wardrobeHartalika Teej wardrobeceleb inspiration dresses
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon11
title
World Test Championship
10 Players With Most Runs In World Test Championship History: No Indian In Top 10; Joe Root Leads Chart, Steve Smith Follows, Rishabh Pant At...
camera icon10
title
Independence Day 2025 Moive Watchlist
Independence Day 2025 Watchlist Top: 10 Patriotic Movies Every Indian Must-Watch
camera icon7
title
non-vegetarian prasad
Meat, Fish And Alcohol Offered As 'PRASAD' In THESE Indian Temples
camera icon8
title
business success story
Meet Man, Was Counted Among One Of India's Wealthiest, But Life Took An Unexpected Turn, Now Lives In Rented Apartment—Was Richer Than Ambani And Adani
camera icon7
title
15th August
Independence Day: Tracing Evolution Of Indian Flag - From British Era To Modern-Day Tri-Colour
NEWS ON ONE CLICK