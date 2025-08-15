Janmashtami 2025, Hartalika Teej Wardrobe Check: 7 Stunning Saree & Blouse Designs Inspo By Top Indian Actresses Deepika Padukone, Janhvi Kapoor to Samantha, Rashmika - In Pics
Janmashtami 2025, Hartalika Teej Wardrobe Check: Today, let's take a look at gorgeous saree and blouse design ideas for your festival outfit inspo featuring 7 stunning Pan-India actresses including Deepika Padukone, Janhvi Kapoor to Samantha, Rashmika
Janmashtami 2025, Hartalika Teej Wardrobe Inspiration
Janmashtami 2025, Hartalika Teej Wardrobe Inspiration: The nation is all immersed in celebrating the much-awaited festivals. Followed by Independence Day on August 15, happens to be Janmashtami on 16th and Hartalika Teej on August 26, Tuesday. Dressing up on festivals is a perfect plan for women, right? So, today, we will share some gorgeous saree and blouse design ideas for your festival outfit inspo featuring 7 stunning Pan-India actresses.
Deepika Padukone's Stunning Blouse
Deepika Padukone wore this stunning red gharchola saree at the Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding ceremonies last year. The embellished blouse with golden zari works in floral patterns is not just eye-catching but also perfect for weddings and festivities.
Janhvi Kapoor's Stunning Golden Saree & Blouse
Janhvi Kapoor's gorgeous saree and blouse design is a must-have in your wardrobe when planning to pep-up your ethnic glam outfits. She wore standout gold saree by Manish Malhotra during Param Sundari promotions. It has intricate embroidery and shimmering beadwork with heavily embellished blouse adorned with sequins and pearls.
Samantha's Red Saree For Festivals
The very stunning Samantha Ruth Prabhu wore a gorgeos classic red silk Kanjivaram saree. She shared the picture on her social media handle and we must say, it looks like a perfect outfit for any Indian festivity.
Sai Pallavi's Saree And Blouse Design
Pan India actress Sai Pallavi wore a beautiful ivory silk saree with a layered pearl necklace and mid-sleeve blouse complementing her entire look for sister Pooja Kannan's wedding festivities who got married in a traditional Badaga style wedding in Ooty last year.
Rashmika Mandanna's Saree Looks
Pan India actress Rashmika Mandanna shared her saree looks on social media. Her light pink saree is perfect for a glittering evening while her green-brown toned tissue saree with navy blue blouse looks absolutely amazing and comfy for a famil gathering or festival dressing.
Kriti Sanon's Collar Blouse
The leggy lass wore a Kunal Rawal red saree with refined pleats and collared blouse which gave full boss lady vibes. The blouse looked like a cropped jacket with buttons and collar.
Kangana Ranaut's Silk Saree
Kangana Ranaut's purple silk saree was designed by the Mumbai-based fashion label Jigya Patel. It has gold, pink, and maroon brocade embroidery, highlighted by Mochi work, floral patterns, mirror and gold sequin work tassels. Her mid-sleeve blouse design is a best bet with silk sarees.
Trending Photos