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  • /Janmashtami 2026: 15 Indian actors who played iconic Lord Krishna on-screen - One of them is THIS cutesy 3-year-old baby girl - Can you guess all?

Janmashtami 2026: 15 Indian actors who played iconic Lord Krishna on-screen - One of them is THIS cutesy 3-year-old baby girl - Can you guess all?

Written ByRitika Handoo
Published: Sep 04, 2026, 07:00 AM IST|Updated: Sep 04, 2026, 07:00 AM IST
Today, in this feature, let's take a look at the top Indian actors who played the role of Lord Krishna in movies and TV shows - winning hearts all over with their performances and acting prowess.

Janmashtami 2026 special: Today, in this feature, let's take a look at the top Indian actors who played the role of Lord Krishna in movies and TV shows - winning hearts all over with their performances and acting prowess.

 

15 Indian actors who played iconic Lord Krishna1/16

15 Indian actors who played iconic Lord Krishna

Janmashtami 2026 special: The auspicious occasion of Shri Krishna Janmashtami is marked this year on September 4. Preparations begin days in advance - decorating the temples, organising the skits and getting your Radha-Krishna costumes ready. While some observe a fast on the birthday of Lord Krishna, others sing and dance, remembering Kanha. Today, in this feature, let's take a look at the top Indian actors who played the role of Lord Krishna in movies and TV shows - winning hearts all over with their performances and acting prowess. 

(Pic Courtesy: TV Show/Movie Stills)

Mrunal Jain2/16

Mrunal Jain

Mrunal Jain stepped into the role of Lord Krishna in Kahaani Hamaaray Mahaabhaarat Ki (2008). 

Vishal Karwal3/16

Vishal Karwal

Ex-reality TV star and TV actor Vishal Karwal featured in Dwarkadheesh Bhagwaan Shree Krishn (2011). His role as Shri Krishna was well appreciated by all. 

V. Ravichandran4/16

V. Ravichandran

The veteran Kannada actor portrayed Sri Krishna in the epic historical movie Kurukshetra (2019).

Swwapnil Joshi5/16

Swwapnil Joshi

Swwapnil Joshi is remembered well for playing the role of Lord Krishna in Ramanand Sagar's iconic 1993 TV series Shri Krishna.

Sumedh Mudgalkar 6/16

Sumedh Mudgalkar

Sumedh Mudgalkar played Kanha in the 2018 show Radha Krishna. His charm and innocence won over fans.

Saurabh Raj Jain7/16

Saurabh Raj Jain

Television actor Saurabh Raj Jain’s portrayal in the 2013 Mahabharat made him a household name.

Sarvadaman Banerjee8/16

Sarvadaman Banerjee

Sarvadaman Banerjee played the role of Lord Krishna in Ramanand Sagar's hit series Shri Krishna (1993), praised for his calm and serene presence.

Salim Ghouse9/16

Salim Ghouse

Actor Salim Ghouse played Shri Krishna in Shyam Benegal's famous historical series Bharat Ek Khoj (1988), Episodes 5 & 6 (Mahabharata Parts I & II).

Pawan Kalyan10/16

Pawan Kalyan

The Telugu star played a modern-day incarnation/manifestation of Lord Krishna in the film Gopala Gopala, the Telugu remake of OMG – Oh My God.

NT Rama Rao11/16

NT Rama Rao

The legendary late actor NT Rama Rao played the role of Lord Krishna in movies not just once or twice but 17 times, including landmark films such as Sri Krishnarjuna Yudham (1962), the Tamil film Karnan (1964) and Daana Veera Soora Karna (1977).

Nitish Bharadwaj 12/16

Nitish Bharadwaj

Veteran actor Nitish Bharadwaj played the iconic role of Lord Krishna in BR Chopra's Mahabharat (1988). His portrayal of the god has become memorable forever.

Mahesh Babu13/16

Mahesh Babu

The Telugu superstar made a brief special appearance as Lord Krishna in a song sequence for the 2000 film Yuvaraju.

Gemini Ganesan14/16

Gemini Ganesan

The legendary Tamil actor essayed the role of Lord Krishna in the 1948 devotional film Chakradhari.

Dhriti Bhatia15/16

Dhriti Bhatia

She played baby/child Krishna in the TV show Jai Shri Krishna and earned love.

Akshay Kumar16/16

Akshay Kumar

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar played the role of Lord Krishna in the movie 'Oh My God'. His portrayal struck a chord with the masses.

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Janmashtami 2026
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actors who played Shri Krishna

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