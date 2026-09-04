/Janmashtami 2026: 15 Indian actors who played iconic Lord Krishna on-screen - One of them is THIS cutesy 3-year-old baby girl - Can you guess all?

15 Indian actors who played iconic Lord Krishna

Janmashtami 2026 special: The auspicious occasion of Shri Krishna Janmashtami is marked this year on September 4. Preparations begin days in advance - decorating the temples, organising the skits and getting your Radha-Krishna costumes ready. While some observe a fast on the birthday of Lord Krishna, others sing and dance, remembering Kanha. Today, in this feature, let's take a look at the top Indian actors who played the role of Lord Krishna in movies and TV shows - winning hearts all over with their performances and acting prowess.

(Pic Courtesy: TV Show/Movie Stills)