/Janmashtami 2026: 15 Indian actors who played iconic Lord Krishna on-screen - One of them is THIS cutesy 3-year-old baby girl - Can you guess all?

Janmashtami 2026 special: Today, in this feature, let's take a look at the top Indian actors who played the role of Lord Krishna in movies and TV shows - winning hearts all over with their performances and acting prowess.
Janmashtami 2026 special: The auspicious occasion of Shri Krishna Janmashtami is marked this year on September 4. Preparations begin days in advance - decorating the temples, organising the skits and getting your Radha-Krishna costumes ready. While some observe a fast on the birthday of Lord Krishna, others sing and dance, remembering Kanha. Today, in this feature, let's take a look at the top Indian actors who played the role of Lord Krishna in movies and TV shows - winning hearts all over with their performances and acting prowess.
(Pic Courtesy: TV Show/Movie Stills)
Mrunal Jain stepped into the role of Lord Krishna in Kahaani Hamaaray Mahaabhaarat Ki (2008).
Ex-reality TV star and TV actor Vishal Karwal featured in Dwarkadheesh Bhagwaan Shree Krishn (2011). His role as Shri Krishna was well appreciated by all.
The veteran Kannada actor portrayed Sri Krishna in the epic historical movie Kurukshetra (2019).
Swwapnil Joshi is remembered well for playing the role of Lord Krishna in Ramanand Sagar's iconic 1993 TV series Shri Krishna.
Sumedh Mudgalkar played Kanha in the 2018 show Radha Krishna. His charm and innocence won over fans.
Television actor Saurabh Raj Jain’s portrayal in the 2013 Mahabharat made him a household name.
Sarvadaman Banerjee played the role of Lord Krishna in Ramanand Sagar's hit series Shri Krishna (1993), praised for his calm and serene presence.
Actor Salim Ghouse played Shri Krishna in Shyam Benegal's famous historical series Bharat Ek Khoj (1988), Episodes 5 & 6 (Mahabharata Parts I & II).
The Telugu star played a modern-day incarnation/manifestation of Lord Krishna in the film Gopala Gopala, the Telugu remake of OMG – Oh My God.
The legendary late actor NT Rama Rao played the role of Lord Krishna in movies not just once or twice but 17 times, including landmark films such as Sri Krishnarjuna Yudham (1962), the Tamil film Karnan (1964) and Daana Veera Soora Karna (1977).
Veteran actor Nitish Bharadwaj played the iconic role of Lord Krishna in BR Chopra's Mahabharat (1988). His portrayal of the god has become memorable forever.
The Telugu superstar made a brief special appearance as Lord Krishna in a song sequence for the 2000 film Yuvaraju.
The legendary Tamil actor essayed the role of Lord Krishna in the 1948 devotional film Chakradhari.
She played baby/child Krishna in the TV show Jai Shri Krishna and earned love.
Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar played the role of Lord Krishna in the movie 'Oh My God'. His portrayal struck a chord with the masses.