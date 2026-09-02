/Janmashtami 2026 jewellery design, ethnic wear ideas by Tamannaah Bhatia to Mrunal Thakur: Flower hairdo to choker set

Janmashtami celeb-style ideas 2026

Janmashtami celeb-style ideas 2026: The auspicious festival of Shri Krishna Janmashtami, marking the birth of Lord Krishna, will be celebrated this year on September 4. Preparations are in full swing to welcome little Kanha at homes as well as in temples across the globe. On Janmashtami, many Krishna devotees observe fasts and perform kirtan while remembering the lord. Besides decorating the temples, prepping Laddoo Gopal's swing and other things, another important aspect of the festivity is getting all dressed up in the best ethnic wear ever. Radha Rani is also revered on the special day. So, today, let's take some style tips from top actresses on jewellery designs, ethnic dresses and hairdos.

(Pic Courtesy: Instagram)