/Janmashtami 2026 jewellery design, ethnic wear ideas by Tamannaah Bhatia to Mrunal Thakur: Flower hairdo to choker set

Janmashtami 2026 jewellery design, ethnic wear ideas: Today, let's take some style tips from top actresses on jewellery designs, ethnic dresses and hairdos.
Janmashtami celeb-style ideas 2026: The auspicious festival of Shri Krishna Janmashtami, marking the birth of Lord Krishna, will be celebrated this year on September 4. Preparations are in full swing to welcome little Kanha at homes as well as in temples across the globe. On Janmashtami, many Krishna devotees observe fasts and perform kirtan while remembering the lord. Besides decorating the temples, prepping Laddoo Gopal's swing and other things, another important aspect of the festivity is getting all dressed up in the best ethnic wear ever. Radha Rani is also revered on the special day. So, today, let's take some style tips from top actresses on jewellery designs, ethnic dresses and hairdos.
(Pic Courtesy: Instagram)
Almost two years ago, Tamannaah Bhatia paid tribute to goddess Radha Rani by channelling her inner energy and featuring in an ethereal Janmashtami campaign titled 'Leela: The Divine Illusion of Love' for designer Torani. The shoot depicted the deep devotion and divine madness (deewangi) of love, merging the essences of Radha and Lord Krishna into one soul, reportedly.
Raashii Khanna adds a pop of colour, wearing a bright pink lehenga with intricate embroidery and beaded work, paired with a dramatic blouse. Check out her oxidised jewellery, and do not miss the statement kamar band hanging down from her waistline.
Mrunal Thakur looks gorgeous in a muted-toned, heavily embellished saree with umbrella flair, paired with an intricately worked-up blouse. Her heavy jewellery choker set, kadas, and pulled-back hairdo gives a nice finished look for the festival.
Kriti Sanon keeps it chic yet festive by donning a printed red saree with an elevated blouse featuring a halterneck. She wore statement earrings and maximalist kadas alongside a signature mini bag.
Janhvi Kapoor looks stunning in a breezy lehenga-choli piece decorated with pearl embroidery all over, making the entire outfit a standout. Do check out her statement ring and pearl drop earrings.
Alia Bhatt's traditional look in a mustard saree featuring floral prints with a beaded choker set looks elegant. Do check her out unique hairdo which can be recreated easily at home.