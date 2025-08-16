Janmashtami Special: 7 Iconic Actors Who Brought Lord Krishna Alive On Screen
Nitish Bharadwaj
One of the most celebrated depictions of Lord Krishna came through Nitish Bharadwaj in B. R. Chopra’s Mahabharat. His calm presence and powerful performance made his portrayal a timeless classic.
Swwapnil Joshi
In Ramanand Sagar’s 1993 TV series Shri Krishna, Swwapnil Joshi won hearts with his soulful portrayal of the deity. His role remains one of the most beloved depictions of Krishna on Indian television.
Mrunal Jain
Mrunal Jain stepped into the role of Lord Krishna in Kahaani Hamaaray Mahaabhaarat Ki (2008). His serene performance and convincing expressions added depth to the character.
Vishal Karwal
Vishal Karwal brought charisma to his portrayal in Dwarkadheesh Bhagwaan Shree Krishn (2011). Balancing the divine and playful sides of Krishna, his performance struck a chord with audiences.
Saurabh Raj Jain
Saurabh Raj Jain’s portrayal in the 2013 Mahabharat made him a household name. His powerful screen presence and emotional depth earned nationwide acclaim, cementing his legacy in mythological roles.
Sumedh Mudgalkar
As Krishna in Radha Krishn, Sumedh Mudgalkar charmed viewers with his youthful energy and heartfelt performance. His portrayal continues to enjoy immense popularity among younger audiences.
Akshay Kumar
Breaking away from the traditional mold, Akshay Kumar played a modern-day Krishna in OMG: Oh My God. His witty and relatable take brought a fresh dimension to the deity’s on-screen presence.
(All Images: IMDB/ X/ Screengrabs)
Trending Photos