photoDetails

english

2946674

Janmashtami Special: 7 Iconic Actors Who Brought Lord Krishna Alive On Screen

Lord Krishna’s birth, celebrated as Janmashtami, holds immense cultural and spiritual significance across India. Over the years, the divine character has been brought to life on screen by several actors, each adding their unique touch. From mythological TV epics to modern-day cinema, these portrayals continue to captivate audiences.

https://zeenews.india.com/photos/entertainment/janmashtami-special-7-iconic-actors-who-brought-lord-krishna-alive-on-screen-2946697

Zee Media Bureau | Updated:Aug 16, 2025, 10:15 AM IST

Nitish Bharadwaj 1 / 7 One of the most celebrated depictions of Lord Krishna came through Nitish Bharadwaj in B. R. Chopra’s Mahabharat. His calm presence and powerful performance made his portrayal a timeless classic. Follow Us

Swwapnil Joshi 2 / 7 In Ramanand Sagar’s 1993 TV series Shri Krishna, Swwapnil Joshi won hearts with his soulful portrayal of the deity. His role remains one of the most beloved depictions of Krishna on Indian television. Follow Us

Mrunal Jain 3 / 7 Mrunal Jain stepped into the role of Lord Krishna in Kahaani Hamaaray Mahaabhaarat Ki (2008). His serene performance and convincing expressions added depth to the character. Follow Us

Vishal Karwal 4 / 7 Vishal Karwal brought charisma to his portrayal in Dwarkadheesh Bhagwaan Shree Krishn (2011). Balancing the divine and playful sides of Krishna, his performance struck a chord with audiences. Follow Us

Saurabh Raj Jain 5 / 7 Saurabh Raj Jain’s portrayal in the 2013 Mahabharat made him a household name. His powerful screen presence and emotional depth earned nationwide acclaim, cementing his legacy in mythological roles. Follow Us

Sumedh Mudgalkar 6 / 7 As Krishna in Radha Krishn, Sumedh Mudgalkar charmed viewers with his youthful energy and heartfelt performance. His portrayal continues to enjoy immense popularity among younger audiences. Follow Us