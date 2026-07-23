/Jantar Mantar students' protest: From Salman Khan to Alia Bhatt, Bollywood stars supported students' protest over NEET paper leak

Tens of thousands of Gen Z protesters have taken to the streets of Delhi, led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), demanding the resignation of India's Union Education Minister following a massive "Sansad Chalo" march on July 20. The movement gained further momentum after renowned activist Sonam Wangchuk went on a hunger strike at Jantar Mantar in support of the students, triggering widespread outrage when security forces forcibly hospitalised him.
Here is a look at the prominent celebrities who have visited Jantar Mantar or spoken up in solidarity with the protesting students:
Rapper Raftaar joined the ongoing student demonstrations over the alleged NEET-UG exam paper leak, taking to the streets to offer active support and guidance to young protesters.
(Image: @Raftaar/instagram)
Actor Preity Zinta reaffirmed her support for the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) student movement demanding educational reforms, but cautioned against the demonstrations being "hijacked by anti-national elements". In a note shared on X, Zinta expressed concern over external forces weaponising student anger and urged constructive dialogue between the government and student bodies to ensure a peaceful resolution.
(Image: @Preity Zinta/Instagram)
Makkal Needhi Maiyam (MNM) President and MP Kamal Haasan launched a scathing attack on the country's education system over recent examination paper leaks, describing the current state of affairs as "rotten."
In a post on X, the actor-turned-politician expressed deep concern over the NEET controversy and the plight of protesting youth, stating that the nation has ultimately failed its children.
(Image: ANI)
FTII Chairman and actor R Madhavan expressed solidarity with the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led student protests in Delhi, calling for strict punishment against those responsible for the NEET paper leak.
In a social media post, Madhavan stated that every student deserves a "fair, transparent, and built on merit" education system, adding that he shares the concern and disappointment felt by students and parents across the country.
(Image: @R Madhavan/instagram)
Actors Huma Qureshi and Saqib Saleem made a late-night visit to Delhi's Jantar Mantar to express solidarity with students protesting irregularities in the NEET examinations.
(Image: Instagram)
Actor Ayesha Khan, who features in Dhurandhar and has actively supported the ongoing Jantar Mantar youth protest, revealed on Instagram that she was detained by Mumbai Police on July 22 for allegedly "just standing on the road."
(Image: @ayesha khan/instagram)
Actor Imran Khan joined student demonstrators at Shivaji Park in Dadar, Mumbai, extending his support to the ongoing peaceful protest over the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak and calling for structural reforms in the country's education system. Viral social media videos showed the actor interacting with students, taking selfies, and walking alongside the crowd, drawing widespread online praise for standing in solidarity with the youth movement.
(Image: Instagram)
Social media personality Rajat Dalal made an appearance at the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest alongside members of his team, drawing immediate attention at the venue and across digital platforms. Viral videos and photographs from the site showed large crowds gathering around the influencer as he interacted with student demonstrators and observed the ongoing agitation.
(Image: @rajat dalal/instagram)
Actor Salman Khan expressed support for the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led student demonstrations against the NEET-UG paper leak, calling the issue "very serious" and praising the youth as "courageous and brave" while urging political parties not to hijack the movement.
(Image: @salman khan/instagram)
Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt has voiced her support for students protesting the NEET-UG exam paper leak, admitting the recent developments have left her "heartbroken."
In an emotional Instagram post, the Alpha actor praised the resilience of the youth, emphasising the personal sacrifices behind their ongoing agitation.
"The last few days have broken my heart and then mended it, again and again, with hope. Behind every student standing their ground is a dream, a family's hope, a journey of countless sacrifices. They represent not just themselves but everyone who has supported them, while creating a better path for those who will come after them," Bhatt wrote.
Lauding the bravery of the student demonstrators, Bhatt stressed the importance of acknowledging the younger generation's concerns, joining a growing line of celebrities calling for accountability and reform in the national examination system.
(Image: @aliabhatt.instagram)