Tens of thousands of Gen Z protesters have taken to the streets of Delhi, led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), demanding the resignation of India's Union Education Minister following a massive "Sansad Chalo" march on July 20. The movement gained further momentum after renowned activist Sonam Wangchuk went on a hunger strike at Jantar Mantar in support of the students, triggering widespread outrage when security forces forcibly hospitalised him.

Here is a look at the prominent celebrities who have visited Jantar Mantar or spoken up in solidarity with the protesting students: