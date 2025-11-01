“Janu Meri Jaan” Amitabh Bachchan’s Box Office Flops Turned Into Musical Blockbusters With Evergreen Superhit Songs

1 / 9

Amitabh Bachchan - the “Shahenshah” of Bollywood - has given countless iconic performances and blockbuster hits throughout his career. However, even a legend like him has seen films that failed at the box office but found a second life through their unforgettable music.

Two such examples are Silsila (1981) and Shaan (1980), both of which may not have performed well commercially, but their songs continue to live in the hearts of music lovers across generations.