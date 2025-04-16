Jaya Kishori Net Worth: Spiritual Speaker Who Wanted To Become Dancer Now Earns In Crores
Jaya Kishori Net Worth: Known for her captivating kathas, spiritual speaker Jaya Kishori boasts an impressive net worth. Here's everything you need to know about her family, education, marriage plans, and more.
Jaya Kishori's Family, Education And Fame
Spiritual speaker Jaya Kishori was born on 13 July 1996 in Kolkata to a Gaud Brahmin family deeply rooted in spiritual traditions. Her parents, Shiv Shankar Sharma and Geeta Devi Haritpal, along with her sister Chetna Sharma, originally hail from Rajasthan but now reside in Kolkata. Raised with strong religious values, Jaya developed an early interest in spirituality. She completed her schooling at Mahadevi Birla World Academy in Kolkata and holds a B.Com degree. Though she once aspired to be a dancer, destiny had other plans—she began her journey as a public speaker at the age of seven. Now 30, Jaya Kishori rose to fame through her soulful discourses on the Srimad Bhagwat Gita, with her 'Katha Nani Bai Ro Mayro' becoming immensely popular among listeners.
Jaya Kishori's Famous Songs And Bhajans
Jaya Kishori is widely known for her soulful renditions of devotional songs and bhajans that deeply resonate with her listeners. Some of her most celebrated works include “Nani Bai Ro Mayro,” which earned her widespread acclaim, along with bhajans like “Achyutam Keshavam,” “Shiv Tandav Stotram,”and “Mere Kanha.” Her collaborations like “Hare Rama Hare Krishna” with Gurnazar and “Malka Tu Hove” with Jassie Gill and Happy Raikoti also gained popularity. With her melodious voice and meaningful lyrics, her music has become a staple at spiritual events and across social media. These offerings reflect her deep devotion and continue to inspire millions in search of peace and positivity.
Jaya Kishori -Katha Vachak Fee
Spiritual speaker Jaya Kishori's storytelling sessions are priced at Rs 900,000, with a payment structure that includes an upfront fee of Rs 450,000 and the remaining amount due after the session, as reported by News18.
Jaya Kishori's Awards
Jaya Kishori has received numerous accolades for her spiritual contributions and motivational influence. She was honored with the Adarsh Yuwa Adhyatmik Guru Puruskar in 2016, presented by RSS Chief Shri Mohan Bhagwat. She was recognized as the Sanskar Artist of the Year 2013–2014 by Sanskar Channel, Mumbai. In 2021, she received the title Iconic Woman Motivational Speaker of the Year at the Iconic Gold Awards, and was also awarded Best Spiritual Influencer at the Lokmat Digital Influencer Awards. That same year, she was named Best Motivational Speaker by World Digital Detox Day. In 2022, she was honored with the Most Inspiring Woman of the Year (Spiritual) award at the Global Excellence Awards (GEA).
Jaya Kishori On Marriage
Jaya Kishori was recently linked to Baba Bageshwar, sparking rumors about her personal life. In a candid interview, the spiritual speaker addressed her marriage plans, expressing that while she is not against marriage, she is cautious about it due to her current surroundings. She admitted to feeling scared of marriage at the moment but emphasized that when the time is right, she will announce it publicly. Jaya also clarified that she will share the news with her followers when she decides to tie the knot.
Jaya Kishori Networth
Jaya Kishori's net worth is estimated to be between Rs 1.5 crore and Rs 2 crore, according to DNA India. Her income primarily stems from her storytelling sessions, YouTube channel, and social media. She is also known for her philanthropic efforts, donating 50% of her fees to the Narayan Seva Sansthan, an organization dedicated to helping underprivileged and disabled children.
Jaya Kishori Dior Bag Controversy
Jaya Kishori faced backlash after a video of her at the airport went viral, where she was seen carrying a luxury Dior bag worth over Rs 2 lakh. Netizens questioned her for owning a leather bag, given her public stance on animal welfare. Responding to the criticism, the spiritual speaker hit back at trolls, defending her choices and said "The bag is a customised bag. There is no leather in it and customised means that you can get it made as per your wish. That is why my name is also written on it. I have never used leather, nor will I ever use it. Those who have come to my 'Katha' know very well that I never say that everything is 'moh maya', don't earn money or renounce everything. I have not renounced anything, so how can I tell you to do so? I am clear from day one that I am not a saint, sadhu or sadhvi. I am a normal girl, I live in a normal house, I live with my family... I tell the same thing to the youth that you should work hard, earn money, give yourself a good life, give your family a good life and fulfill your dreams,” Jaya Kishori said, as quoted by ANI.
Jaya Kishori Social Media
Jaya Kishori is a prominent social media personality with a massive following of 12.2 million on Instagram and 3.72 million subscribers on YouTube. In July 2021, she launched a second channel, Jaya Kishori Motivation, which now has 1.77 million subscribers. Her growing digital presence reflects her influence, with her video clips frequently going viral. Along with spiritual discourses, she also shares motivational quotes with her followers and listeners online.
(All Images : @iamjayakishori/ Instagram)
