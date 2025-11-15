Advertisement
NewsPhotosJolly LLB 3 On OTT: Akshay Kumar Or Arshad Warsi, Who Bagged The Bigger Paycheck? Cast Fees Revealed
photoDetails

Jolly LLB 3 On OTT: Akshay Kumar Or Arshad Warsi, Who Bagged The Bigger Paycheck? Cast Fees Revealed

Curious about the paychecks of your favourite stars? Find out if Arshad Warsi earned more than Akshay Kumar and check the full cast fees
Updated:Nov 15, 2025, 02:17 PM IST
Jolly LLB 3 On OTT

1/6
Jolly LLB 3 On OTT

Jolly LLB 3 was released on OTT (Netflix) on November 14, 2025, after a successful theatrical run and receiving a U/A certificate from the CBFC.

Akshay Kumar Fees

2/6
Akshay Kumar Fees

Akshay Kumar earned the highest salary, Rs. 70 crore, as per a report by BollywoodShaadis reflecting his A-list status and major box-office pull.

Arshad Warsi Fees

3/6
Arshad Warsi Fees

According to the same report, Arshad Warsi, the original Jolly, received Rs. 4 crore, significantly lower than Akshay’s fee, despite returning to his iconic role.

Saurabh Shukla Fees

4/6
Saurabh Shukla Fees

Saurabh Shukla, who plays Judge Sunder Lal Tripathi, reportedly earned Rs. 70 lakh for his role in this instalment.

Huma Qureshi Fees

5/6
Huma Qureshi Fees

Among the supporting cast, Huma Qureshi received Rs. 2 crore for her role, reflecting her continued prominence in the franchise. 

Amrita Rao - Annu Kapoor Fee

6/6
Amrita Rao - Annu Kapoor Fee

Amrita Rao earned Rs. 1 crore, marking her significant contribution to the ensemble. Additionally, Annu Kapoor was paid Rs. 50 lakh as appearance money.

