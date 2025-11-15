Jolly LLB 3 On OTT: Akshay Kumar Or Arshad Warsi, Who Bagged The Bigger Paycheck? Cast Fees Revealed
Jolly LLB 3 On OTT
Jolly LLB 3 was released on OTT (Netflix) on November 14, 2025, after a successful theatrical run and receiving a U/A certificate from the CBFC.
Akshay Kumar Fees
Akshay Kumar earned the highest salary, Rs. 70 crore, as per a report by BollywoodShaadis reflecting his A-list status and major box-office pull.
Arshad Warsi Fees
According to the same report, Arshad Warsi, the original Jolly, received Rs. 4 crore, significantly lower than Akshay’s fee, despite returning to his iconic role.
Saurabh Shukla Fees
Saurabh Shukla, who plays Judge Sunder Lal Tripathi, reportedly earned Rs. 70 lakh for his role in this instalment.
Huma Qureshi Fees
Among the supporting cast, Huma Qureshi received Rs. 2 crore for her role, reflecting her continued prominence in the franchise.
Amrita Rao - Annu Kapoor Fee
Amrita Rao earned Rs. 1 crore, marking her significant contribution to the ensemble. Additionally, Annu Kapoor was paid Rs. 50 lakh as appearance money.
