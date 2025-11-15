photoDetails

english

2985216

Jolly LLB 3 On OTT: Akshay Kumar Or Arshad Warsi, Who Bagged The Bigger Paycheck? Cast Fees Revealed

Curious about the paychecks of your favourite stars? Find out if Arshad Warsi earned more than Akshay Kumar and check the full cast fees

https://zeenews.india.com/photos/entertainment/jolly-llb-3-on-ott-akshay-kumar-or-arshad-warsi-who-bagged-the-bigger-paycheck-cast-fees-revealed-2985236

Zee Media Bureau | Updated:Nov 15, 2025, 02:17 PM IST

Jolly LLB 3 On OTT 1 / 6 Jolly LLB 3 was released on OTT (Netflix) on November 14, 2025, after a successful theatrical run and receiving a U/A certificate from the CBFC. Follow Us

Akshay Kumar Fees 2 / 6 Akshay Kumar earned the highest salary, Rs. 70 crore, as per a report by BollywoodShaadis reflecting his A-list status and major box-office pull. Follow Us

Arshad Warsi Fees 3 / 6 According to the same report, Arshad Warsi, the original Jolly, received Rs. 4 crore, significantly lower than Akshay’s fee, despite returning to his iconic role. Follow Us

Saurabh Shukla Fees 4 / 6 Saurabh Shukla, who plays Judge Sunder Lal Tripathi, reportedly earned Rs. 70 lakh for his role in this instalment. Follow Us

Huma Qureshi Fees 5 / 6 Among the supporting cast, Huma Qureshi received Rs. 2 crore for her role, reflecting her continued prominence in the franchise. Follow Us