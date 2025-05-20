Jr NTR Birthday: Top 5 Blockbuster Movies Of The Superstar That You Shouldn’t Miss And Where to Watch Them

1 / 7

While Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao Jr. has always been a fan favorite, RRR catapulted him into international stardom. Directed by SS Rajamouli, the film won numerous awards and critical acclaim. The story follows a fearless revolutionary and a British officer as they unite to rebel against colonial rule. Bonus: the Oscar-winning Naatu Naatu song is a standout highlight.