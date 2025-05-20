Jr NTR Birthday: Top 5 Blockbuster Movies Of The Superstar That You Shouldn’t Miss And Where to Watch Them
RRR – Netflix
While Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao Jr. has always been a fan favorite, RRR catapulted him into international stardom. Directed by SS Rajamouli, the film won numerous awards and critical acclaim. The story follows a fearless revolutionary and a British officer as they unite to rebel against colonial rule. Bonus: the Oscar-winning Naatu Naatu song is a standout highlight.
Yamadonga – Prime Video
In another collaboration with SS Rajamouli, this fantasy action-comedy follows Raja, a petty thief who finds himself in the realm of the lord of death, Yamraj. The film blends mythology, humor, and action, with Jr NTR delivering a memorable performance.
Devara – Netflix
This action drama features Jr NTR in dual roles and stars Saif Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Prakash Raj, Srikanth, and Shine Tom Chacko. The film centers on Devara, the chieftain of a coastal village, who enters into conflict with his rival Bhaira over arms smuggling through the Red Sea. A gripping and intense watch.
Temper – YouTube
Directed by Puri Jagannadh, Temper showcases Jr NTR in the role of a corrupt sub-inspector who undergoes a powerful transformation. The film is high on drama and emotion, with a standout performance from the actor.
Simhadri – MX Player
In this 2003 blockbuster, Jr NTR plays Simhadri, a loyal servant to a wealthy family. The film was a massive hit and played a pivotal role in solidifying his status as a leading star in Telugu cinema.
Bonus Recommendations
The list doesn’t end here. Other must-watch films include:
Nannaku Prematho – Available on Hotstar
Janatha Garage – Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar
Brindavanam – A beloved family entertainer
Upcoming: War 2
While these films have already won hearts, fans are eagerly awaiting War 2, featuring Jr NTR alongside Hrithik Roshan. The high-octane action film is slated for release on August 14.
