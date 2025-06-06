Advertisement
New K-Drama Watchlist: June is a treat for K-drama lovers! From the much-anticipated Squid Game Season 3 to chilling revenge thrillers, this month’s watchlist has it all — soft romances, high-stakes action, and gripping mysteries. Which one will you pick? Check out the full watchlist!

Updated:Jun 06, 2025, 09:00 AM IST
Squid Game Season 3

Squid Game Season 3

Popular series Squid Game is back with season 3, which will begins streaming on June 27. Director Hwang Dong-hyuk described Season 3 as a darker chapter and humorous. The new season also promises a twisted world where survival isn't just physical, it's psychological.

 

 

 

The First Night With The Duke

The First Night With The Duke

The First Night With The Duke is a romantic fantasy which follows a modern-day college student who mysteriously finds her consciousness transported into the body of a minor character in her favorite historical fantasy novel. This K-drama will release on June 11, 2025  

A Woman Who Swallowed The Sun

A Woman Who Swallowed The Sun

Billed as Thriller, This drama follows a single mother with a bright and positive personality, raising her daughter alone. Her life suddenly changes due to an unexpected case, in which her daughter is the victim, but is turned into the perpetrator, according to My Drama List. A women who swallowed the sun will release on June 9, 2025. 

Love Phobia

Love Phobia

Love Phobia follows a CEO who is skeptical of love and a documentary writer who keeps her emotions tightly sealed. this romentic K-drama offers a unique take on love and connection with some emotional moments. Love Phobia stars Yeon Woo, Kim Hyun-Jin, Choi Byung-Chan and will begin streaming on June 27. 

Head Over Heels

Head Over Heels

 Head Over Heels follows a girl leading a double life by day, she’s an ordinary student, but by night, she takes on the secret role of Fairy Cheon Ji, a shaman who can glimpse into the future. Packed with heartwarming moments, this drama is a must-watch for romantic comedy enthusiasts. Based on the popular webtoon by Ahn Su-min, the series is set to premiere on June 23, 2025. 

Mercy For None

Mercy For None

 Mercy for None is a gritty crime drama,  The series follows Nam Gi-jun, a former gangster who left his violent past behind to live a peaceful life. However, when his brother dies under suspicious circumstances, Gi-jun unravels dark betrayals and confronts old enemies, filled with ritty action, and reveange. Releasinh on June 6, This K-drama is a must-pick for all action-lovers. 

Our Movie

Our Movie

Our Movie follows two former lovers reunited by fate to co-direct a film that mirrors their own complicated relationship. This heartfelt drama is directed by Lee Jung-Heum and is all set to release on June 13, 2025. 

(All Images: IMDb/ Netflix/ YouTube)

