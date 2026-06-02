June 2026 theatrical releases: Peddi, Governor: The Silent Saviour and more in a star-studded lineup of highly anticipated films - check list
June 2026 kicks off with a packed slate of much-anticipated theatrical releases, with films like Peddi, Governor: The Silent Saviour, and several other big titles set to draw audiences to cinemas across genres ranging from intense drama to political thriller and action entertainment.
June Theatrical Releases
As June begins, the month brings a strong lineup of theatrical releases that movie lovers have been eagerly waiting for. From gripping political dramas and psychological thrillers to action-packed entertainers and emotional stories, the slate offers something for every kind of audience. It’s shaping up to be a busy and exciting month at the cinemas.
Governor: The Silent Saviour
Governor: The Silent Saviour is set to release in Indian theatres on June 12, 2026. Inspired by real-life events, the political thriller unfolds during India’s devastating economic crisis of 1990, when the country faced the threat of financial collapse. The story centres on a reluctant bureaucrat, portrayed by Manoj Bajpayee, who emerges as an unlikely hero in a desperate bid to rescue the nation from bankruptcy.
Peddi
Peddi is scheduled for a theatrical release on June 4, 2026, with special paid premiere screenings set for June 3. Set in rural Andhra Pradesh during the 1980s, the coming-of-age action drama follows a spirited young man who brings his community together through traditional wrestling competitions.
Bandar
Bandar is set for a worldwide theatrical release on June 5, 2026. Directed by Anurag Kashyap and produced by Nikhil Dwivedi, the crime thriller is a gripping incarceration drama that explores systemic flaws within the justice system and the harsh realities of courtroom battles.
The film follows Samar, played by Bobby Deol, a once-popular television star whose career has dwindled over the years. His life spirals into turmoil when he is accused of rape by his former girlfriend and placed in judicial custody. Through his ordeal, Bandar examines the challenges faced by the accused, unheard voices within the legal system, and the complexities of a deeply flawed judicial framework.
Backrooms
The psychological horror film Backrooms is set to arrive in Indian theatres on June 12, 2026. Distributed by PVR INOX Pictures, the movie was initially slated for a late-May release but was pushed back by two weeks to secure optimal screen availability and enhance the theatrical experience. The story revolves around the discovery of “the Complex,” a vast, labyrinthine alternate dimension filled with monotonous yellow walls and the unsettling hum of fluorescent lights.
Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai
Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai releases in theatres on June 5. The film follows Jass (Varun Dhawan) and Bani (Mrunal Thakur), a married couple whose five-year relationship begins to unravel as their priorities take them in different directions. While Bani is focused on advancing her career, Jass longs to start a family. As the emotional gap between them widens and Jass moves abroad, he finds himself entangled in a new romance, triggering a series of unexpected revelations, misunderstandings, and laugh-out-loud chaos.
Cocktail 2
Cocktail 2 (2026) is set to hit theatres on June 19. The film centres on a contemporary love triangle, blending romance, friendship, emotional turmoil, heartbreak, and personal growth. Staying true to the youthful, urban spirit of the original, the story follows characters navigating long-distance relationships, video-call connections, and summer reunions against the stunning backdrops of Italy and London.
(All Images: IMDb)
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