June 2026 theatrical releases: Peddi, Governor: The Silent Saviour and more in a star-studded lineup of highly anticipated films - check list

4 / 7

Bandar is set for a worldwide theatrical release on June 5, 2026. Directed by Anurag Kashyap and produced by Nikhil Dwivedi, the crime thriller is a gripping incarceration drama that explores systemic flaws within the justice system and the harsh realities of courtroom battles.

The film follows Samar, played by Bobby Deol, a once-popular television star whose career has dwindled over the years. His life spirals into turmoil when he is accused of rape by his former girlfriend and placed in judicial custody. Through his ordeal, Bandar examines the challenges faced by the accused, unheard voices within the legal system, and the complexities of a deeply flawed judicial framework.