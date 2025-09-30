Advertisement
Kantara: Chapter 1 Actor Rishab Shetty's Fee Revealed: Film Made On A Staggering Budget Of Rs 125 Cr, How Much Is The Leading Star Earning?
Kantara: Chapter 1 Actor Rishab Shetty's Fee Revealed: Film Made On A Staggering Budget Of Rs 125 Cr, How Much Is The Leading Star Earning?

Kantara: Chapter 1 Actor Rishab Shetty's Fee - The period action drama film written and directed by Rishab Shetty. 

 

Updated:Sep 30, 2025, 08:00 AM IST
Kantara: Chapter 1 Actor Rishab Shetty's Fee

Kantara: Chapter 1 Actor Rishab Shetty's Fee

After wooing his audiences with a massive visual delight - Kantara in 2022, Rishab Shetty is back with its prequel - Kantara: Chapter 1 and the buzz around this outing is palpable. The period action drama film written and directed by Rishab Shetty. 

(Pic Courtesy: Movie Stills/Posters)

Kantara: Chapter 1 plot, storyline

Kantara: Chapter 1 plot, storyline

Kantara: Chapter 1 story delves deeper into the origins of the mythological tradition and ancestral conflict introduced in the first film - Kantara. Set in pre-colonial coastal Karnataka, this prequel is reportedly going to explore the ancient roots of the Bhuta Kola ritual and the mythological lore and history explored in the first film released in 2022.

Kantara: Chapter 1 Actor Rishab Shetty's Fee

Kantara: Chapter 1 Actor Rishab Shetty's Fee

According to a report in Bollywood Hungama by seasoned film journalist Subhash K Jha, Kantara hero Rishab Shetty has charged no money for either his direction or his presence as the main lead. However, quoting a source, he states that Rishab Shetty is likely to take the profit-sharing when the film makes profits.

Kantara: Chapter 1 Lead Cast

Kantara: Chapter 1 Lead Cast

The mythological period drama stars Rishab Shetty, Rukmini Vasanth, Jayaram, Gulshan Devaiah  and Pramod Shetty in lead roles.

Kantara: Chapter 1 Shooting

Kantara: Chapter 1 Shooting

To ace his acting part, Rishab Shetty learned horse riding, Kalaripayattu and sword fighting, reportedly. The film features a grand war sequence choreographed by national and international experts. The sequence includes over 500 skilled fighters and a total cast of nearly 3,000. Shot on a 25-acre set in Karnataka's mountains, the war sequence took nearly 50 days to film, as per Wikipedia.

Kantara: Chapter 1 Movie Release Date

Kantara: Chapter 1 Movie Release Date

Kantara: A Legend – Chapter 1 is scheduled for a release in theatres on October 2, 2025 in standard and IMAX formats. The film will also release the dubbed versions including Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Bengali and English languages respectively.

