Kantara: Chapter 1 To Idli Kadai - Latest Malayalam, Tamil & Telugu OTT Releases On Netflix, ZEE5, And JioHotstar
Maine Pyar Kiya
Maine Pyar Kiya, which premiered on Lionsgate Play on October 3, 2025, is a gripping romantic thriller that follows a man’s desperate search for his missing girlfriend. His quest soon plunges him into a dangerous world of gangsters and hidden threats. What starts as a search for love quickly becomes a tense fight for survival, where every choice could be a matter of life or death.
Oru Vadakkan Pranaya Parvam
Oru Vadakkan Pranaya Parvam explores the lively and unpredictable world of campus life. The story follows a student leader whose position is challenged by the arrival of a new transfer student, sparking rivalry and tension across the college. As competition intensifies, friendships are tested, alliances shift, and unexpected romantic twists emerge.
Oru Vadakkan Pranaya Parvam streams on Manorama Max on October 3, 2025.
Mirage
Jeethu Joseph’s 'Mirage', starring Asif Ali and Aparna Balamurali, has finally made its way to Sony LIV. Alongside the lead pair, the cast includes Hakim Shahjahan, Deepak Parambol, Hannah Reji Koshy, Sampath Raj, and Arjun Shyam Gopan.
Mirage was released on SonyLiv on October 23, 2025.
Idli Kadai
Dhanush’s 'Idli Kadai' promises just that. This Tamil-language drama, also featuring Nithya Menen, Arun Vijay, and Shalini Pandey, arrives on Netflix on October 29, 2025. Expect soulful storytelling and stellar performances in this slice-of-life tale.
Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra
After a thunderous run at the box office, the fantasy-action epic 'Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra' is all set for its digital premiere. Starring Kalyani Priyadarshan, this visual spectacle begins streaming on JioHotstar from October 31.
Aabhyanthara Kuttavaali
Aabhyanthara Kuttavaali follows the story of a young man whose dream of a fairytale wedding with the woman he loves quickly turns into a nightmare. When his wife falsely accuses him of domestic abuse and dowry harassment, he is plunged into a whirlwind of legal battles, societal scrutiny, and personal betrayal. Aabhyanthara Kuttavaali has been streaming on ZEE5 since October 17, 2025.
Kantara: Chapter 1
Following its monumental success at the box office, Kantara: Chapter 1 is now available for streaming. This prequel will be available in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam, with the Hindi version expected to stream later from October 31.
