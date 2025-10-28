Kantara: Chapter 1 To Idli Kadai - Latest Malayalam, Tamil & Telugu OTT Releases On Netflix, ZEE5, And JioHotstar

3 / 7

Jeethu Joseph’s 'Mirage', starring Asif Ali and Aparna Balamurali, has finally made its way to Sony LIV. Alongside the lead pair, the cast includes Hakim Shahjahan, Deepak Parambol, Hannah Reji Koshy, Sampath Raj, and Arjun Shyam Gopan.

Mirage was released on SonyLiv on October 23, 2025.