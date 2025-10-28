Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2977310https://zeenews.india.com/photos/entertainment/kantara-chapter-1-to-idli-kadai-latest-malayalam-tamil-telugu-ott-releases-on-netflix-zee5-and-jiohotstar-2977310
NewsPhotosKantara: Chapter 1 To Idli Kadai - Latest Malayalam, Tamil & Telugu OTT Releases On Netflix, ZEE5, And JioHotstar
photoDetails

Kantara: Chapter 1 To Idli Kadai - Latest Malayalam, Tamil & Telugu OTT Releases On Netflix, ZEE5, And JioHotstar

Chapter 1 to Idli Kadai headline the latest Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu releases on Netflix, ZEE5, and JioHotstar.
Updated:Oct 28, 2025, 06:11 PM IST
Follow Us

Maine Pyar Kiya

1/7
Maine Pyar Kiya

Maine Pyar Kiya, which premiered on Lionsgate Play on October 3, 2025, is a gripping romantic thriller that follows a man’s desperate search for his missing girlfriend. His quest soon plunges him into a dangerous world of gangsters and hidden threats. What starts as a search for love quickly becomes a tense fight for survival, where every choice could be a matter of life or death.

Follow Us

Oru Vadakkan Pranaya Parvam

2/7
Oru Vadakkan Pranaya Parvam

Oru Vadakkan Pranaya Parvam explores the lively and unpredictable world of campus life. The story follows a student leader whose position is challenged by the arrival of a new transfer student, sparking rivalry and tension across the college. As competition intensifies, friendships are tested, alliances shift, and unexpected romantic twists emerge.

Oru Vadakkan Pranaya Parvam streams on Manorama Max on October 3, 2025.

Follow Us

Mirage

3/7
Mirage

Jeethu Joseph’s 'Mirage', starring Asif Ali and Aparna Balamurali, has finally made its way to Sony LIV. Alongside the lead pair, the cast includes Hakim Shahjahan, Deepak Parambol, Hannah Reji Koshy, Sampath Raj, and Arjun Shyam Gopan.

Mirage was released on SonyLiv on October 23, 2025.

Follow Us

Idli Kadai

4/7
Idli Kadai

Dhanush’s 'Idli Kadai' promises just that. This Tamil-language drama, also featuring Nithya Menen, Arun Vijay, and Shalini Pandey, arrives on Netflix on October 29, 2025. Expect soulful storytelling and stellar performances in this slice-of-life tale.

 

Follow Us

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra

5/7
Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra

After a thunderous run at the box office, the fantasy-action epic 'Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra' is all set for its digital premiere. Starring Kalyani Priyadarshan, this visual spectacle begins streaming on JioHotstar from October 31.

 

Follow Us

Aabhyanthara Kuttavaali

6/7
Aabhyanthara Kuttavaali

Aabhyanthara Kuttavaali follows the story of a young man whose dream of a fairytale wedding with the woman he loves quickly turns into a nightmare. When his wife falsely accuses him of domestic abuse and dowry harassment, he is plunged into a whirlwind of legal battles, societal scrutiny, and personal betrayal. Aabhyanthara Kuttavaali has been streaming on ZEE5 since October 17, 2025.

 

Follow Us

Kantara: Chapter 1

7/7
Kantara: Chapter 1

Following its monumental success at the box office, Kantara: Chapter 1 is now available for streaming. This prequel will be available in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam, with the Hindi version expected to stream later from October 31.

(All Images: IMDb/Instagram)

 

Follow Us
Latest Malayalam releasesott watchlistwhat to watch on OTTEntertainmentOTT releasesLokah on OTTKantara Chapter 1 On OTTIdli KadaiNew OTT releases
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
Income tax return
How To Get Income Tax Refund If Old Bank Account Is Closed — Easy Online Reissue Process
camera icon7
title
Latest Malayalam releases
Kantara: Chapter 1 To Idli Kadai - Latest Malayalam, Tamil & Telugu OTT Releases On Netflix, ZEE5, And JioHotstar
camera icon6
title
Chhath Puja 2025
Chhath Puja 2025: Politicians And Celebrities Akshara Singh, Manisha Rani Take Holy Dip And Pray To Sun God For Blessings - In Pics
camera icon10
title
8th Pay Commission
8th Pay Commission: Will Pay Panel Be Set Up Next Week Ahead Of Bihar Assembly Elections? Key Points Central Govt Employees Should Know
camera icon7
title
Majuli island
From Majuli To Umananda: Top 5 Islands In India You Must Visit For Hidden Gems, Cultural Experiences, And Adventure Escapes