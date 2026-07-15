Samay Raina

Samay Raina shot to fame with his 'India's Got Latent' show. According to an NDTV report, quoting estimates by Net Worth Spot, Samay's net worth is believed to be around $16.5 million (over Rs 150 crore). However, considering his multiple income streams, the figure could be closer to $23.1 million (over Rs 215 crore).

He has built this fortune as one of India's top stand-up comedians. Most of it comes from his live events, with viral hits and shows like acting as major audience-pullers.