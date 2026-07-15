Brahmanandam, Kapil Sharma to Samay Raina: Here's taking a look at India's richest comedians and their staggering estimated net worth as of 2026.
India's richest comedians and their jaw-dropping net worth: Making people laugh has quietly become one of India's most lucrative careers. Kapil Sharma sits at the very top, with a fortune estimated around Rs 300 crore built through his Netflix show, sold-out live tours and a string of big-ticket brand deals. But he's got serious company — YouTube-first stars like Samay Raina, Bhuvan Bam and globally touring stand-up acts like Vir Das have converted views, tickets and specials into fortunes of their own. Here's where India's top comedians actually stand when it comes to net worth.
(Pic Courtesy: Instagram)
The iconic Telugu actor is the richest Indian comedian, with an estimated net worth of approximately Rs 500 crore. He holds the Guinness World Record for the most screen credits for a living actor, having appeared in over 1,000 films.
Top actor-comedian Kapil Sharma reportedly has an estimated net worth of around Rs 300 crore. He allegedly got Rs 5 crore per episode for his Netflix show.
Legendary actor Johnny Lever has an estimated net worth of around Rs 250 crore (about $30 million) in 2026.
Samay Raina shot to fame with his 'India's Got Latent' show. According to an NDTV report, quoting estimates by Net Worth Spot, Samay's net worth is believed to be around $16.5 million (over Rs 150 crore). However, considering his multiple income streams, the figure could be closer to $23.1 million (over Rs 215 crore).
He has built this fortune as one of India's top stand-up comedians. Most of it comes from his live events, with viral hits and shows like acting as major audience-pullers.
Bhuvam Bam, who shot to fame with BB Ki Vines, reportedly has an estimated net worth of around Rs 122 crore (approx. $15 million).
Actor-comedian Vir Das is touted as one of the highest-paid stand-up comedians in India with an estimated net worth of around Rs 80–82 crore.
Bollywood actor-comedian reportedly has a net worth of Rs 80 crore. He made a breakthrough performance in Ram Gopal Varma's Jungle (2000) with a negative role.
Krushna Abhishek is one of the most versatile Indian comics around. His stand-up performances have a separate fan base. As of April 2026, Krushna Abhishek's net worth is estimated to be around Rs 50 crore, as per a TOI report.