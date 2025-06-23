Kapil Sharma's Staggering Fee For The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 1, 2, 3: One Of India's Highest-Paid Comedian's Total Remuneration Nears Rs 200 Cr! Report
Kapil Sharma's Staggering Fee For The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 1, 2, 3: Based on several online reports, let's take a look at how much Kapil Sharma's total remuneration for The Great Indian Kapil Show across all 3 seasons
Kapil Sharma's Staggering Fee
The king of comedy - Kapil Sharma is back with The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 3 (TGIKS). The buzz about the ace comedian’s fee is making rounds on the internet yet again and several reports suggest how much this iconic celeb is taking home. According to Siasat.com and Koimoi.com, let's take a look at how much Kapil Sharma's total remuneration for The Great Indian Kapil Show across all 3 seasons is:
Kapil Sharma’s Earnings For The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 1
Reportedly, for the first season of The Great Indian Kapil Show, Kapil Sharma’s earning was Rs 5 crore, per episode. Therefore, he took home a whopping Rs 65 crore for 13 episodes of the first season. Although, Netflix and the show's team have not officially confirmed these numbers, reports suggest that his pay reflects his pivotal role and immense popularity.
Archana Puran Singh’s Fee In TGIKS
Archana Puran Singh, who replaced Sidhu in 2019 continues to be on Kapil Sharma’s comedy shows. Her current remuneration, as per reports from Siasat, ranges between Rs 10 lakh to Rs 12 lakh per episode.
Kapil Sharma’s Earnings For The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 2
According to Siasat.com, for the season 2 of the comedy show, Kapil Sharma's fee pattern was based on the similar format, running from 21 September to 14 December 2024 - with 13 episodes, he again made Rs 65 crore for the whole season respectively.
Kapil Sharma’s Earnings For The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 3
Now that 'The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 3 has begun, it is expected to maintain the same episode count. In that case, if Kapil's staggering Rs 65 crore earnings remain the same, the ace comedian's total earnings across all three seasons is likely to be massive Rs 195 crore, nearly Rs 200 crore just from this Netflix series.
The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 3 First Episode
The much-awaited 'The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 3' kicked off from June 21 on Netflix. The first guest was none other than superstar Salman Khan gracing the maiden episode of season 3. Salman, who is often known for his honesty and wit, brought laughter to the set as he joined Kapil Sharma, Navjot Singh Sidhu, Archana Puran Singh, and Krushna Abhishek for a fun-filled episode.
Other Cast Members' Fee On Kapil Sharma's Show
Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, and Kiku Sharda are also expected to earn a staggering amount. Sunil Grover is reportedly being paid around Rs 25 lakh per episode. Meanwhile, Kiku Sharda’s per-episode remuneration is estimated to be Rs 7 lakh respectively, as per Economic Times.
