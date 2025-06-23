Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2920151https://zeenews.india.com/photos/entertainment/kapil-sharmas-staggering-fee-for-the-great-indian-kapil-show-season-1-2-3-one-of-indias-highest-paid-comedians-total-remuneration-nears-rs-200-cr-report-2920151
NewsPhotosKapil Sharma's Staggering Fee For The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 1, 2, 3: One Of India's Highest-Paid Comedian's Total Remuneration Nears Rs 200 Cr! Report
photoDetails

Kapil Sharma's Staggering Fee For The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 1, 2, 3: One Of India's Highest-Paid Comedian's Total Remuneration Nears Rs 200 Cr! Report

Kapil Sharma's Staggering Fee For The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 1, 2, 3: Based on several online reports, let's take a look at how much Kapil Sharma's total remuneration for The Great Indian Kapil Show across all 3 seasons

 

Updated:Jun 23, 2025, 07:00 AM IST
Follow Us

Kapil Sharma's Staggering Fee

1/7
Kapil Sharma's Staggering Fee

The king of comedy - Kapil Sharma is back with The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 3 (TGIKS). The buzz about the ace comedian’s fee is making rounds on the internet yet again and several reports suggest how much this iconic celeb is taking home. According to Siasat.com and Koimoi.com, let's take a look at how much Kapil Sharma's total remuneration for The Great Indian Kapil Show across all 3 seasons is: 

 

Follow Us

Kapil Sharma’s Earnings For The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 1

2/7
Kapil Sharma’s Earnings For The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 1

Reportedly, for the first season of The Great Indian Kapil Show, Kapil Sharma’s earning was Rs 5 crore, per episode. Therefore, he took home a whopping Rs 65 crore for 13 episodes of the first season. Although, Netflix and the show's team have not officially confirmed these numbers, reports suggest that his pay reflects his pivotal role and immense popularity. 

Follow Us

Archana Puran Singh’s Fee In TGIKS

3/7
Archana Puran Singh’s Fee In TGIKS

Archana Puran Singh, who replaced Sidhu in 2019 continues to be on Kapil Sharma’s comedy shows. Her current remuneration, as per reports from Siasat, ranges between Rs 10 lakh to Rs 12 lakh per episode.

Follow Us

Kapil Sharma’s Earnings For The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 2

4/7
Kapil Sharma’s Earnings For The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 2

According to Siasat.com, for the season 2 of the comedy show, Kapil Sharma's fee pattern was based on the similar format, running from 21 September to 14 December 2024 - with 13 episodes, he again made Rs 65 crore for the whole season respectively.

Follow Us

Kapil Sharma’s Earnings For The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 3

5/7
Kapil Sharma’s Earnings For The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 3

Now that 'The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 3 has begun, it is expected to maintain the same episode count. In that case, if Kapil's staggering Rs 65 crore earnings remain the same, the ace comedian's total earnings across all three seasons is likely to be massive Rs 195 crore, nearly Rs 200 crore just from this Netflix series.

Follow Us

The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 3 First Episode

6/7
The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 3 First Episode

The much-awaited 'The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 3' kicked off from June 21 on Netflix. The first guest was none other than superstar Salman Khan gracing the maiden episode of season 3. Salman, who is often known for his honesty and wit, brought laughter to the set as he joined Kapil Sharma, Navjot Singh Sidhu, Archana Puran Singh, and Krushna Abhishek for a fun-filled episode.

Follow Us

Other Cast Members' Fee On Kapil Sharma's Show

7/7
Other Cast Members' Fee On Kapil Sharma's Show

Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, and Kiku Sharda are also expected to earn a staggering amount. Sunil Grover is reportedly being paid around Rs 25 lakh per episode. Meanwhile, Kiku Sharda’s per-episode remuneration is estimated to be Rs 7 lakh respectively, as per Economic Times.

Follow Us
Kapil SharmaKapil Sharma's FeeKapil Sharma's IncomeHighest-Paid Comedian In IndiaKapil Sharma's net worthSalman KhanThe Great Indian Kapil Show Season 3The Great Indian Kapil Show Cast members feearchana puran singh feeTGIKS 3TGIKS 3 cast feeEntertainmentrichest comedian
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
Jasprit Bumrah
5 Asian Bowlers With Most Test Wickets In SENA Countries: Jasprit Bumrah Breaks Wasim Akram's Record; Check Full List
camera icon8
title
US Israel Iran tensions
From America's B2 Bombers To Tehran's Drone Force: 6 Weapons That Are Wreaking Havoc In Israel-Iran Conflict
camera icon7
title
Ind vs Eng
7 Indian Openers To Score Test Centuries In Both England And Australia: Yashasvi Jaiswal Joins KL Rahul, Virender Sehwag; Check Full List
camera icon8
title
The Simpsons Theory
From Trump To Titan: Timeline Of Simpsons Predictions That Came True
camera icon18
title
monsoon plant care
Monsoon Plant Care Secrets: How To Keep Your Green Babies Thriving During Rainy Season
NEWS ON ONE CLICK