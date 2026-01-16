Advertisement
Kapil Sharma's Staggering Fee On The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 4: Check How Much Navjot Singh Sidhu, Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek To Archana Puran Singh Earn Per Episode

Kapil Sharma's Staggering Fee On The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 4: Today, let's check out the estimated remuneration of its main cast, based on various media reports.

 

Updated:Jan 16, 2026, 08:00 AM IST
The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 4 Cast Fee

The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 4 Cast Fee

The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 4 Cast Fee: Ace comedian-actor Kapil Sharma is back and how! The season 4 kickstarted on December 20, 2025 - adding to the Christmas and New Year's vibe. The show has an exciting lineup of guests this time featuring World Cup champions and global superstars, Gen Z icons, Bhojpuri stars, and more. Today, let's check out the estimated remuneration of its main cast, based on various media reports.

Kapil Sharma's Fee

According to several online reports, Kapil Sharma took home Rs 5 crore per episode for Netflix's The Great Indian Kapil Show, making him one of India's highest-paid comedians. This is based on his previous seasons.

Navjot Singh Sidhu's Remuneration

According to Siasat.com,  Navjot Singh Sidhu earns between Rs 30 lakh and Rs 40 lakh per episode for his appearances on the Netflix show. Earlier, when he appeared on 'The Kapil Sharma Show' between 2018 and 2020, Sidhu was reportedly paid around Rs 25 crore for 125 episodes, averaging nearly Rs 20 lakh per episode.

Sunil Grover's Remuneration

It has been reported that Sunil Grover reportedly charged Rs 25 lakh per episode when featured in The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 3. 

Archana Puran Singh's Fee

Archana Puran Singh, the fan-favourite judge on Kapil's Show is reportedly charging around Rs 10–12 lakh per episode, as per Siasat.com.

Krushna Abhishek's Fee

A key cast member on The Great Indian Kapil Show, Krushna Abhishek took home Rs 10 lakh per episode in previous season.

Kiku Sharda's Salary

According to several reports, a pivotal cast member on The Great Indian Kapil Show, earned Rs 7 lakh per episode last season. 

