Karan Aujla: Real Name, Parents’ Tragic Death, Net Worth, And All About His Rivalry With Sidhu Moose Wala
Born in Punjab
Karan Aujla was born in Ghurala village in the Ludhiana district of Punjab, India, to Balwinder Singh Aujla and Rajinder Kaur.
Parents’ Tragic Death
According to reports, Karan’s father passed away in a bike accident when he was just nine years old, and his mother died of cancer when he was 14. After their demise, he was raised by his sisters and uncle.
Karan’s Real Name
Not many know that Karan Aujla’s real name is Jaskaran Singh Aujla.
How He Stepped Into the Industry
Karan was in Class 9 when he met Punjabi singer Jassi Gill at a wedding and offered him the lyrics of a song titled Range. The song became popular locally and marked Aujla’s first step into the music industry.
Worked as a Longshoreman
In 2014, Aujla moved to Canada, where he lived with his sister in Vancouver, British Columbia. During this period, he worked part-time as a longshoreman (dockworker) in Surrey.
His Rivalry With Sidhu Moose Wala
Karan Aujla and Sidhu Moose Wala were known for their long-standing rivalry and public disses aimed at each other through songs.
Elly Mangat, who had worked with both artists, revealed in an interview that the feud began when a video of Sidhu targeting Aujla in one of his songs was leaked to Aujla’s management, who then allegedly threatened to retaliate. This led to a series of musical and social media exchanges between the two.
The conflict was temporarily resolved, but it reignited after Aujla released Lafaafe with Sanam Bhullar. In response, Moose Wala dropped his diss track Warning Shots featuring Sunny Malton, claiming Lafaafe was about him.
Later, Aujla clarified in an interview that he hadn’t written Lafaafe and refused to comment further on the matter.
In 2022, following Moose Wala’s tragic death, Aujla paid tribute with the emotional song Maa and revealed that they had resolved their differences over a phone call shortly before Moose Wala’s passing.
Love Story With Palak Aujla
Karan Aujla met his wife, Palak Aujla, in Canada in 2014 when he was a teenager. Their relationship blossomed over nearly a decade. The couple got engaged in 2019 and tied the knot in March 2023.
Aujla often describes Palak as a pillar of strength and support throughout his journey, standing by him through his struggles and success.
Tattoos
In 2019, Aujla got a tattoo of his mother’s face on his right arm, alongside one of his father. In March 2020, he added tattoos of Indian freedom fighters Bhagat Singh and Udham Singh on his left arm.
Karan Aujla’s Net Worth
Karan Aujla is among the richest Punjabi singers today. According to a report by Financial Express, his net worth in 2024 was estimated at Rs 108 crore.
With reported monthly earnings of around Rs 15 lakh and Rs 7–8 lakh per song, his income comes from music, brand endorsements, and his business ventures, including Geet MP3 and Hukam Clothing.
Karan Aujla’s Car Collection
Aujla’s luxurious car collection includes:
Rolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge (Second Generation) – a luxury sedan powered by a 6.75-liter V12 engine producing 600 PS and 900 Nm of torque, worth approximately Rs 12 crore.
Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge – priced at around Rs 10 crore, featuring a 6.75-liter twin-turbo V12 engine that generates 600 Bhp and 900 Nm of torque.
(All Images: Instagram/X)
