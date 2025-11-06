Karan Aujla: Real Name, Parents’ Tragic Death, Net Worth, And All About His Rivalry With Sidhu Moose Wala

6 / 10

Karan Aujla and Sidhu Moose Wala were known for their long-standing rivalry and public disses aimed at each other through songs.

Elly Mangat, who had worked with both artists, revealed in an interview that the feud began when a video of Sidhu targeting Aujla in one of his songs was leaked to Aujla’s management, who then allegedly threatened to retaliate. This led to a series of musical and social media exchanges between the two.

The conflict was temporarily resolved, but it reignited after Aujla released Lafaafe with Sanam Bhullar. In response, Moose Wala dropped his diss track Warning Shots featuring Sunny Malton, claiming Lafaafe was about him.

Later, Aujla clarified in an interview that he hadn’t written Lafaafe and refused to comment further on the matter.

In 2022, following Moose Wala’s tragic death, Aujla paid tribute with the emotional song Maa and revealed that they had resolved their differences over a phone call shortly before Moose Wala’s passing.