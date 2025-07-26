Advertisement
Kargil Vijay Diwas: From Nimrat Kaur To Rakul Preet Singh, Bollywood Actresses Who Come From Proud Army And Defence Families
Kargil Vijay Diwas: From Nimrat Kaur To Rakul Preet Singh, Bollywood Actresses Who Come From Proud Army And Defence Families

Kargil Diwas reminds us of the silent strength behind the uniform, check 5 Bollywood actresses raised in proud army and defence families.
Updated:Jul 26, 2025, 05:18 PM IST
Kargil Diwas 2025

1/7
Kargil Diwas 2025

On Kargil Diwas, as we honor the bravery of India's armed forces, we spotlight Bollywood actresses whose roots lie in military households. Raised in cantonments and disciplined environments, these women grew up witnessing courage, sacrifice, and patriotism firsthand—values that now shine through in their professional and personal lives.

 

Nimrat Kaur

2/7
Nimrat Kaur

Nimrat's father, Major Bhupinder Singh, was martyred in 1994 while serving in Kashmir. She honours his memory with pride and draws strength from his sacrifice, which deeply shaped her life and worldview.

Nikita Dutta

3/7
Nikita Dutta

Coming from a naval family, Nikita's father, Rear Admiral A.K. Dutta, served as a Naval Architect in the Indian Navy. She often credits her calm demeanour and strong discipline to her defence background.

Anushka Sharma

4/7
Anushka Sharma

Daughter of Colonel Ajay Kumar Sharma, a Kargil War veteran, Anushka grew up across various army cantonments. She credits her adaptable and grounded personality to her disciplined upbringing in army quarters.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

5/7
Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Born to army doctors, Dr. Ashok and Dr. Madhu Chopra, Priyanka had a nomadic childhood. Growing up on military bases gave her a global outlook, emotional resilience, and the confidence to conquer both Bollywood and Hollywood.

 

Rakul Preet Singh

6/7
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul is the daughter of Army officer Rajender Singh. Spending her early years on army bases, including in Mizoram and Manipur, instilled in her a strong sense of time, discipline, and adventurous spirit.

 

Image Credits

7/7
Image Credits

(All Images: File Photo/Instagram)

