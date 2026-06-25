/Karisma Kapoor turns 51: Check her most stunning, trendsetting fashion moments you can’t miss!

Karisma Kapoor Birthday

Karisma Kapoor has always been a true style icon, known for her effortless elegance and ever-evolving fashion sense. From her early days in Bollywood to her modern-day appearances, she has consistently set trends and inspired fashion lovers with her unique style choices.

On her birthday, it’s the perfect time to look back at some of her most stunning and memorable fashion moments.

Here are her 5 most stunning fashion moments:-