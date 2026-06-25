/Karisma Kapoor turns 51: Check her most stunning, trendsetting fashion moments you can’t miss!

Karisma Kapoor’s birthday celebrates her timeless fashion journey, from classic styles to modern elegance. Her iconic looks continue to inspire fashion lovers with grace, versatility, and effortless charm.
Karisma Kapoor has always been a true style icon, known for her effortless elegance and ever-evolving fashion sense. From her early days in Bollywood to her modern-day appearances, she has consistently set trends and inspired fashion lovers with her unique style choices.
On her birthday, it’s the perfect time to look back at some of her most stunning and memorable fashion moments.
Here are her 5 most stunning fashion moments:-
She is wearing a black embellished outfit with gold and silver detailing that gives a rich and classy look. The fabric appears heavy and structured, likely velvet or richly embroidered material. The design features intricate geometric patterns with mirror or sequin work across the jacket-style top. Her makeup is soft and polished with smoky eyes and nude lips, keeping it elegant. A sleek centre-parted bun and minimal gold earrings complete her sophisticated appearance.
She is wearing a crisp white shirt paired with light blue denim jeans, creating a fresh and relaxed look. The shirt appears to be made of breathable cotton with subtle vertical stripes and a loose, comfortable fit. The design is minimal and classic, featuring a button-down front and slightly oversized silhouette. Her makeup is natural and minimal, complemented by black sunglasses for a cool, casual vibe. Loose, wind-swept hair and a smartwatch complete her easygoing and stylish seaside appearance.
She is wearing a stunning golden-beige gown that gives a glamorous and red-carpet-ready appearance. The fabric appears to be sheer net or tulle, richly embellished with shimmering beads and sequins. The design features a deep neckline with structured shoulders and fringe detailing that adds movement and drama. Her makeup is bold yet elegant with defined eyes, glowing skin, and nude-toned lips. Softly styled side-parted hair and statement earrings complete her sophisticated and striking look.
She is wearing a beige co-ord set with a blazer and matching trousers, giving a smart and effortless vibe. The fabric looks like soft cotton or linen, making it comfortable yet structured. The design is minimal and modern, layered over a printed white graphic T-shirt for a casual twist. Her makeup is fresh and natural with light eye makeup, defined brows, and nude lips. A simple hairstyle with minimal accessories completes her clean, chic, and confident look.
She is wearing a deep rust-red shirt-style outfit that gives a warm, earthy, elegant vibe. The fabric appears to be soft cotton or linen, offering a comfortable yet structured look. The design features a button-down kurta with a matching belt at the waist, paired with darker bottoms. Her makeup is subtle and defined with bold brows, soft eye makeup, and muted red-toned lips. Long, sleek hair with minimal accessories completes her simple yet sophisticated appearance.
Karisma Kapoor’s fashion journey is a perfect blend of elegance, versatility, and timeless charm. From classic ethnic wear to bold contemporary styles, she continues to inspire with her effortless grace and evolving style. As she celebrates her birthday, her iconic fashion moments remind us why she remains a true style icon in the industry.
(Image Credit: Instagram @therealkarismakapoor)