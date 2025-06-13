Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2915323https://zeenews.india.com/photos/entertainment/karisma-kapoors-billionaire-ex-husband-sunjay-kapur-passes-away-at-53-know-all-about-his-current-wife-net-worth-and-much-hyped-divorce-2915323
NewsPhotosKarisma Kapoor's Billionaire Ex-Husband Sunjay Kapur Passes Away At 53: Know All About His Current Wife, Net Worth And Much-Hyped Divorce
photoDetails

Karisma Kapoor's Billionaire Ex-Husband Sunjay Kapur Passes Away At 53: Know All About His Current Wife, Net Worth And Much-Hyped Divorce

Sunjay Kapur, billionaire industrialist and ex-husband of Karisma Kapoor, tragically passed away at 53 due to a heart attack while playing polo in the UK.

Updated:Jun 13, 2025, 11:32 AM IST
Follow Us

Sunjay Kapur Passes Away

1/9
Sunjay Kapur Passes Away

Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor's ex-husband, industrialist Sunjay Kapur, passed away from a heart attack. Several media reports suggest that the incident occurred while he was playing polo. Sunjay was married to Priya Sachdev at the time of his death. He was 53 years old.

 

Follow Us

Business Tycoon & Billionaire

2/9
Business Tycoon & Billionaire

Sunjay Kapur was a prominent Indian industrialist with a net worth estimated at USD 1.18 billion, ranking #2623 him among the world's billionaires, as per Forbes Billionaire Index. He served as the Chairman of the CII Northern Region and the Chairman of Sona Comstar.

Follow Us

Educational Background

3/9
Educational Background

He held degrees from prestigious institutions, including the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and Harvard Business University, showcasing his strong academic foundation.

 

Follow Us

Passionate Polo Enthusiast And Horse Lover

4/9
Passionate Polo Enthusiast

Polo was one of his favourite sports. Polo was one of his favourite sports. Tragically, he suffered a heart attack while playing polo in the UK on June 12, 2025, resulting in his untimely death at the age of 53.

Follow Us

Marriage Life

5/9
Marriage Life

Sunjay was married to Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor from 2003 to 2016. They have two children together: a daughter named Samaira and a son named Kiaan. After their divorce, he married Priya Sachdev, a former model and fashion designer.

Follow Us

Controversial Divorce

6/9
Controversial Divorce

Their divorce was marked by allegations from Karisma Kapoor, which were widely reported in the media. As per report by Money Control, Karisma accused Sunjay of domestic abuse in her divorce plea, stating that during their honeymoon, Sunjay forced her to sleep with his friends.

Follow Us

Family Celebrations

7/9
Family Celebrations

Despite past tensions, Sunjay and Karisma maintained a cordial relationship for the sake of their children. They were seen together at their son Kiaan's birthday celebrations in March 2024, accompanied by their respective families.

Follow Us

Last Post

8/9
Last Post

In his last social media post, Sunjay expressed condolences for the victims of the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad, which occurred shortly before his death. His final tweet has since gone viral.

Follow Us

Image Credits

9/9
Image Credits

(Image: X/LinkedIn)

Follow Us
Sunjay KapurKarisma Kapoor ex-husbandSunjay Kapur DeathSunjay Kapur heart attackSunjay Kapur poloSunjay Kapur net worthSunjay Kapur ForbesSunjay Kapur educationSunjay Kapur MITSunjay Kapur HarvardSunjay Kapur Sona ComstarSunjay Kapur business tycoonSunjay Kapur industrialistSunjay Kapur familySunjay Kapur wife Priya SachdevSunjay Kapur childrenKarisma Kapoor divorceKarisma Kapoor allegationsKarisma Kapoor domestic violenceKarisma Kapoor custody battleSunjay Kapur controversial divorceSunjay Kapur last tweetSunjay Kapur condolencesSunjay Kapur BollywoodSunjay Kapur celebritySunjay Kapur obituarySunjay Kapur legacySunjay Kapur death newsSunjay Kapur cause of deathSunjay Kapur UK deathSunjay Kapur UK poloSunjay Kapur death June 2025Sunjay Kapur death detailsSunjay Kapur death reportSunjay Kapur death ageSunjay Kapur death locationSunjay Kapur death dateSunjay Kapur death incidentSunjay Kapur death heart attack polo
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon12
title
Monsoon Train Rides
Top 10 Most Scenic Train Journeys In India To Experience The Magic Of Monsoon Season
camera icon10
title
Unbreakable Cricket Records
From Jack Hobbs’s 61,327 First-Class Runs To Rohit Sharma’s 264 In ODI: 10 Cricket Records That May Never Be Broken - In Pics
camera icon5
title
air conditioner
Want Respite From High Electricity Bill For Air Conditioner? Run Your AC At THIS Temperature To Save Electricity
camera icon11
title
Bigg Boss 19 Tentative Contestants List
Bigg Boss 19 Tentative Contestants List, Premiere Date: 10 Big Names On Salman Khan's Show - Mamta Kulkarni, Apoorva Mukhija, Raj Kundra To Ram Kapoor
camera icon8
title
Bollywood actors smoking In Public
7 Bollywood Actors Who Were Caught Smoking In Public, Faced Harsh Criticism Later - In Pics
NEWS ON ONE CLICK