Sunjay Kapur, billionaire industrialist and ex-husband of Karisma Kapoor, tragically passed away at 53 due to a heart attack while playing polo in the UK.
Sunjay Kapur Passes Away
Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor's ex-husband, industrialist Sunjay Kapur, passed away from a heart attack. Several media reports suggest that the incident occurred while he was playing polo. Sunjay was married to Priya Sachdev at the time of his death. He was 53 years old.
Business Tycoon & Billionaire
Sunjay Kapur was a prominent Indian industrialist with a net worth estimated at USD 1.18 billion, ranking #2623 him among the world's billionaires, as per Forbes Billionaire Index. He served as the Chairman of the CII Northern Region and the Chairman of Sona Comstar.
Educational Background
He held degrees from prestigious institutions, including the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and Harvard Business University, showcasing his strong academic foundation.
Passionate Polo Enthusiast And Horse Lover
Polo was one of his favourite sports. Polo was one of his favourite sports. Tragically, he suffered a heart attack while playing polo in the UK on June 12, 2025, resulting in his untimely death at the age of 53.
Marriage Life
Sunjay was married to Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor from 2003 to 2016. They have two children together: a daughter named Samaira and a son named Kiaan. After their divorce, he married Priya Sachdev, a former model and fashion designer.
Controversial Divorce
Their divorce was marked by allegations from Karisma Kapoor, which were widely reported in the media. As per report by Money Control, Karisma accused Sunjay of domestic abuse in her divorce plea, stating that during their honeymoon, Sunjay forced her to sleep with his friends.
Family Celebrations
Despite past tensions, Sunjay and Karisma maintained a cordial relationship for the sake of their children. They were seen together at their son Kiaan's birthday celebrations in March 2024, accompanied by their respective families.
Last Post
In his last social media post, Sunjay expressed condolences for the victims of the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad, which occurred shortly before his death. His final tweet has since gone viral.
