Kartik Aaryan's luxury car and bike collection: Step inside his swanky garage which houses Rs 1,40,00,000 worth Mercedes-Benz V-Class to Lamborghini Urus

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Kartik Aaryan’s Luxury Car and Bike Collection: The nation's heartthrob Kartik Aaryan has an ocean of fan following - all thanks to his looks, great performances and unique acting style. Besides acting, his love for automobiles is known to his fans. He is a solid car and bike enthusiast, and in a short span of time has managed to indulge in his passion of mean machines. Not just luxury SUVs, but his passion also extends to adventurous & stylish bikes built for thrill and freedom. Today, we will take a look at his enviable car and bike collection.

(Pic Courtesy: Instagram)