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NewsPhotosKartik Aaryan's luxury car and bike collection: Step inside his swanky garage which houses Rs 1,40,00,000 worth Mercedes-Benz V-Class to Lamborghini Urus
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Kartik Aaryan's luxury car and bike collection: Step inside his swanky garage which houses Rs 1,40,00,000 worth Mercedes-Benz V-Class to Lamborghini Urus

Kartik Aaryan's luxury car and bike collection: Not just luxury SUVs, but his passion also extends to adventurous & stylish bikes built for thrill and freedom.

Updated:Apr 15, 2026, 08:00 AM IST
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Kartik Aaryan’s Luxury Car and Bike Collection

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Kartik Aaryan’s Luxury Car and Bike Collection

Kartik Aaryan’s Luxury Car and Bike Collection: The nation's heartthrob Kartik Aaryan has an ocean of fan following - all thanks to his looks, great performances and unique acting style. Besides acting, his love for automobiles is known to his fans. He is a solid car and bike enthusiast, and in a short span of time has managed to indulge in his passion of mean machines. Not just luxury SUVs, but his passion also extends to adventurous & stylish bikes built for thrill and freedom. Today, we will take a look at his enviable car and bike collection. 

(Pic Courtesy: Instagram)

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Mercedes-Benz V-Class

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Mercedes-Benz V-Class

Kartik Aaryan's latest addition is the Mercedes-Benz V-Class, worth around Rs 1.4 crore, further elevates a garage that already boasts some of the most desirable machines on the road.

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Range Rover, Mini Cooper to BMW 5 Series

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Range Rover, Mini Cooper to BMW 5 Series

Besides these luxe vehicles, Kartik also has a Range Rover, the refined BMW 5 Series , and the stylish Mini Cooper S Convertible. 

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Porsche 718 Boxter

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Porsche 718 Boxter

According to media reports, he also owns a swanky Porsche 718 Boxster, priced approx. Rs 1.36 Crore.

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Kartik Aaryan's net worth

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Kartik Aaryan's net worth

According to Asianetnews, hailed as one of the most bankable stars in Bollywood, Kartik Aaryan has an estimated net worth of Rs 250 crore. Reports suggest, he charges around Rs 45–50 crore per movie and Rs 8–10 crore per brand endorsement. (Pic: Here seen with his swanky green mini cooper).

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McLaren GT and Lamborghini Urus

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McLaren GT and Lamborghini Urus

The dashing star has two high-performance vehicles gracing his luxury garage.

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Kartik Aaryan's Bike love - Ducati to Royal Enfield

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Kartik Aaryan's Bike love - Ducati to Royal Enfield

Beyond cars, Kartik also loves premium motorbikes. His bike collection features the powerful Ducati Scrambler 1100 , alongside the iconic Royal Enfield Hunter 350 and Royal Enfield Classic 350. 

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