The 1986 Indian fantasy film starring Sridevi and Rishi Kapoor in lead roles is a classic hit among Bollywood buffs. The movie follows a Nāginī who marries a civilian to avenge the death of her spouse at the hands of an evil saint. It also featured Komal Mahuvakar, Amrish Puri, Sushma Seth, and Prem Chopra in pivotal roles.

Nagina was the second-highest-grossing Indian film of 1986 and earned over ₹13 crore at the box office.