Kartik Aaryan's 'Naagzilla' Takes Internet By Storm – 5 Iconic Bollywood 'Naagin' Films
Here are 5 must-watch iconic ‘Naagin’ movies that have left a lasting impact on Indian cinema.
Nagina (1986)
The 1986 Indian fantasy film starring Sridevi and Rishi Kapoor in lead roles is a classic hit among Bollywood buffs. The movie follows a Nāginī who marries a civilian to avenge the death of her spouse at the hands of an evil saint. It also featured Komal Mahuvakar, Amrish Puri, Sushma Seth, and Prem Chopra in pivotal roles.
Nagina was the second-highest-grossing Indian film of 1986 and earned over ₹13 crore at the box office.
Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahani (2002)
This fantasy action-thriller featured a massive ensemble cast including Sunny Deol, Akshay Kumar, Sonu Nigam, Suniel Shetty, Aftab Shivdasani, Arshad Warsi, Aditya Pancholi, Rambha, Sharad Kapoor, Manisha Koirala, and Armaan Kohli. Despite the hype, the film did not receive positive reviews.
The story revolves around the love saga of two Ichhadhari Nag-Naagin. Prior to its release, the film generated considerable buzz as it was the first time Akshay Kumar and Sunny Deol appeared together on screen.
Nagin (1976)
Directed by Rajkumar Kohli, this Reena Roy and Sunil Dutt starrer remains an all-time favorite of Bollywood fans. It was the highest-grossing Indian film of 1976 and a massive box office success.
Inspired by François Truffaut's 1968 French film The Bride Wore Black, Nagin tells the story of a shape-shifting serpent seeking revenge for the death of her lover.
Sheshnaag (1990)
Another timeless classic, Sheshnaag was a massive hit among audiences. Directed by K. Raghavendra Rao, it featured a stellar cast including Jeetendra, Madhavi, Rekha, Rishi Kapoor, and Anupam Kher.
The film follows Pritam and Bano—two wish-fulfilling serpents in human form—who are pursued by a demon named Aghori, determined to capture them and become immortal. A snake worshiper named Bhola helps them, and in return, they protect him and his sister.
Tum Mere Ho (1990)
This 90s film stars Aamir Khan as Shiva, a man blessed with magical powers to charm snakes. He falls head-over-heels in love with Paro, played by Juhi Chawla.
