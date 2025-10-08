Advertisement
NewsPhotosKarwa Chauth 2025: 7 Newly-Married Celeb Couples Who Will Celebrate Their First Karwa Chauth This Year - In Pics
Karwa Chauth 2025: 7 Newly-Married Celeb Couples Who Will Celebrate Their First Karwa Chauth This Year - In Pics

Karwa Chauth 2025 Date, Timings Celeb Photos: Today, let's take a look at some of the newly-wedded celebrity couples who got hitched this year and might be keeping Karwa Chauth 2025 vrat for their partners.

Updated:Oct 08, 2025, 12:06 PM IST
7 Newly-Married Celeb Couples Celebrating First Karwa Chauth

Karwa Chauth 2025 Date, Timings Celeb Photos: One of the most revered Indian festivals of Karwa Chauth is based on a lunisolar variant of the Hindu Calendars and takes place on the fourth day after the full moon. This year, it will be observed on October 10. Married women keep fast or vrat for their husbands longevity and break the day-long abstinence vow from food and water after looking at the moon. Nowadays many unmarried girls also keep Karwa Chauth vrat for good prospective partners, breaking their fast looking at the star in the night after moonrise.

Today, let's take a look at some of the newly-wedded celebrity couples who got hitched this year and might be keeping Karwa Chauth 2025 vrat for their partners:

Raftaar, the Indian rapper, married fashion stylist and actress Manraj Jawanda in a private ceremony on January 31, 2025, five years after his divorce from his first wife, Komal Vohra. 

Prateik Smita Patil and Priya Banerjee had an intimate wedding ceremony on February 14, 2025. They tied the knot at the home of Prateik's late mother, Smita Patil, in Bandra, Mumbai.

Digital content creator turned actress Prajakta Koli got married to her longtime boyfriend, lawyer Vrishank Khanal, on February 25 this year. Their wedding took place at Karjat. 

Olympic champion and India's popular Javelin Thrower Neeraj Chopra married Himani Mor on January 16 in a private ceremony near Solan, Himachal Pradesh. Mor is a former tennis player and sports management professional.

Singer Darshan Raval tied the knot with his long-time best friend, Dharal Surelia. Sharing the pictures, he wrote, “My best friend forever”.

Singer Armaan Malik tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend and influencer, Aashna Shroff, in an intimate ceremony on December 28 last year in Mahabaleshwar, Maharashtra. 

Actor Aadar Jain tied the knot with his girlfriend, Alekha Advani, on February 21. They had a grand wedding in Mumbai, which was attended by many Bollywood A-listers.

