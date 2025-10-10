Karwa Chauth 2025 Celeb Spotting: Shilpa Shetty, Sonam Kapoor, Raveena Tandon & More Celebs Dazzle In Traditional Looks
Bollywood Celebs Karwa Chauth Spotting
Dressed in their festive best, Bollywood’s leading ladies stepped out to celebrate Karwa Chauth 2025, turning the occasion into a glamorous showcase of tradition and style.
(Image: @instantbollywood/Instagram)
Maheep Kapoor
Maheep Kapoor was also spotted at the Karwa Chauth 2025 celebrations, joining close friends and family in observing the traditional puja with devotion and warmth.
(Image: @instantbollywood/Instagram)
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor, glowing in a traditional ensemble, was seen celebrating Karwa Chauth 2025 alongside husband Anand Ahuja. As per a report of Pinkvilla, Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja are expecting their second child, and she is reportedly in her second trimester.
(Image: @instantbollywood/Instagram)
Raveena Tandon
Raveena Tandon turned heads at the Karwa Chauth 2025 festivities as she flaunted a stunning yellow saree, pairing it with statement earrings and a classic red bindi, embracing tradition with timeless elegance.
(Image: @instantbollywood/Instagram)
Mira Rajput
The stunning Mira Rajput Kapoor made a graceful appearance at the Karwa Chauth 2025 puja, radiating elegance in a richly embroidered ensemble, while celebrating the occasion.
(Image: @instantbollywood/Instagram)
Reema Ji & Alekha Advani
Reema Ji and Alekha Advani were spotted together during the Karwa Chauth 2025 celebrations, with Alekha marking the occasion as her first Karwa Chauth after tying the knot with Aadar Jain.
(Image: @instantbollywood/Instagram)
Bhavana Pandey
Bhavana Pandey, wife of Chunky Panday, shared that she has been observing Karwa Chauth for the past 27 years and was also seen attending the 2025 celebrations.
(Image: @instantbollywood/Instagram)
Shilpa Shetty
Shilpa Shetty was also spotted looking gorgeous in an elegant outfit as she celebrated Karwa Chauth 2025 with grace and style.
(Image: @instantbollywood/Instagram)
Trending Photos