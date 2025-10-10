Advertisement
NewsPhotosKarwa Chauth 2025 Celeb Spotting: Shilpa Shetty, Sonam Kapoor, Raveena Tandon & More Celebs Dazzle In Traditional Looks
Karwa Chauth 2025 Celeb Spotting: Shilpa Shetty, Sonam Kapoor, Raveena Tandon & More Celebs Dazzle In Traditional Looks

Bollywood stars lit up the Karwa Chauth 2025 celebrations with their stunning traditional attire, as cameras caught glimpses of Shilpa Shetty, Sonam Kapoor, Raveena Tandon, and more marking the festive occasion in style.
Updated:Oct 10, 2025, 07:24 PM IST
Bollywood Celebs Karwa Chauth Spotting

1/8
Bollywood Celebs Karwa Chauth Spotting

Dressed in their festive best, Bollywood’s leading ladies stepped out to celebrate Karwa Chauth 2025, turning the occasion into a glamorous showcase of tradition and style.

(Image: @instantbollywood/Instagram)

Maheep Kapoor

2/8
Maheep Kapoor

Maheep Kapoor was also spotted at the Karwa Chauth 2025 celebrations, joining close friends and family in observing the traditional puja with devotion and warmth.

(Image: @instantbollywood/Instagram)

Sonam Kapoor

3/8
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor, glowing in a traditional ensemble, was seen celebrating Karwa Chauth 2025 alongside husband Anand Ahuja. As per a report of Pinkvilla, Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja are expecting their second child, and she is reportedly in her second trimester.

(Image: @instantbollywood/Instagram)

Raveena Tandon

4/8
Raveena Tandon

Raveena Tandon turned heads at the Karwa Chauth 2025 festivities as she flaunted a stunning yellow saree, pairing it with statement earrings and a classic red bindi, embracing tradition with timeless elegance.

(Image: @instantbollywood/Instagram)

Mira Rajput

5/8
Mira Rajput

The stunning Mira Rajput Kapoor made a graceful appearance at the Karwa Chauth 2025 puja, radiating elegance in a richly embroidered ensemble, while celebrating the occasion.

(Image: @instantbollywood/Instagram)

Reema Ji & Alekha Advani

6/8
Reema Ji & Alekha Advani

Reema Ji and Alekha Advani were spotted together during the Karwa Chauth 2025 celebrations, with Alekha marking the occasion as her first Karwa Chauth after tying the knot with Aadar Jain.

(Image: @instantbollywood/Instagram)

Bhavana Pandey

7/8
Bhavana Pandey

Bhavana Pandey, wife of Chunky Panday, shared that she has been observing Karwa Chauth for the past 27 years and was also seen attending the 2025 celebrations.

(Image: @instantbollywood/Instagram)

Shilpa Shetty

8/8
Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty was also spotted looking gorgeous in an elegant outfit as she celebrated Karwa Chauth 2025 with grace and style.

(Image: @instantbollywood/Instagram)

