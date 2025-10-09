Karwa Chauth 2025 Celeb-Style Trendy Hairdos: Shanaya Kapoor To Ananya Panday, Shraddha Kapoor's Stunning Easy Hairstyles You Can Try At Home - In Pics
Karwa Chauth 2025 Celeb-Style Trendy Hairdos: Today, let's take a look at fuss-free and easy-to-make celebrity-inspired hairstyles to try out this Karwa Chauth 2025.
Karwa Chauth 2025 Trendy Hairstyles
Karwa Chauth 2025 Date, Trendy Hairstyles: The much-loved Indian festival - Karwa Chauth is just knocking at the door and the prep has already begun. It takes place on the fourth day after the full moon. This year, it will be observed on October 10. Married women keep fast or vrat for their husbands longevity and break the day-long abstinence vow from food and water after looking at the moon. Nowadays many unmarried girls also keep Karwa Chauth vrat for good prospective partners, breaking their fast looking at the star in the night after moonrise.
Shilpa Shetty's Karwa Chauth Look
Shilpa Shetty's Karwa Chauth looks over the years have always been stylish yet traditional. She has seldom ditched her saree avatar on the festive occasion, looking nothing less than a newlywed bride, adorned in bright hues and beautiful jewellery & minimalistic mehendi designs. Her hairdo has almost always been blow-dried open hair with soft curls.
Katrina Kaif's Hairdo
Mommy-to-be Katrina Kaif's hairstyle is the easiest one to try at home for working or busy women. She has just flat ironed her hair with a middle parting, keeping it simple yet trendy.
Shraddha Kapoor's Hairstyle
Shraddha Kapoor shows how to level up your hairstyle game with a thick braid and zest it up with a golden thread around the pleats. One can choose to accessorise the braid with fresh gajras or roses and simply opt for statement jewellery.
Tara Sutaria
Tara Sutaria keeps it neat with a sleek bun, which she adorns with fresh gajras. The actress opts for sophisticated accessories by opting a choker and drop earrings.
Shanaya Kapoor
Shanaya Kapoor stunned in a Tarun Tahiliani lehenga in crimson and gold shades at a star wedding last year. She flaunted a stunning statement hair piece adorning her braided hairdo. This hairstyle will surely attract eyeballs!
Janhvi Kapoor's Festive Hairdo
Janhvi Kapoor kept her half hair open and pinned the upper half from the sides to give an elegant yet generous look. She pairs her ethnic ensemble with traditional earrings with ear chain.
Ananya Panday's Funky Hairdo
Ananya Panday shows how to style a messy braid, bringing out the volume, all while exuding a refreshing look. The actress fixes a few floral pieces on her pleats to keep it breezy.
Nitanshi Goel's Hairstyle
Nitanshi Goel shows how to keep it dramatic in a messy braid and intertwine the pleats with a matching ribbon. The actress accessorises her hairstyle with a headpiece, adding further depth and lets the generous strands frame her face. Her messy braid intertwined the pleats with a matching ribbon. The actress accessorises her hairstyle with a headpiece. Also, her famous Cannes custom paranda hairdo with pearl chains hanging from her braid can be recreated
Mithila Palkar's Hairdo
Keep it sweat-free by styling your hair in a classy bun, the Mithila Palkar way! She adorns her hairdo with a bunch of roses and sets a few curly strands free, accessorising it with heavy earrings.
