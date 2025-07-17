Advertisement
NewsPhotosKaun Banega Crorepati 17: Amitabh Bachchan’s Staggering Per-Episode Fee Will Shock You—Not In Lakhs, Not Even One Crore!
Kaun Banega Crorepati 17: Amitabh Bachchan’s Staggering Per-Episode Fee Will Shock You—Not In Lakhs, Not Even One Crore!

Amitabh Bachchan is gearing up for the return of Kaun Banega Crorepati with its latest season. From his jaw-dropping reported fee to the premiere date, here’s everything you need to know about KBC Season 17.
Updated:Jul 17, 2025, 02:00 PM IST
Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 17

Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 17

Amitabh Bachchan is all set to make a grand comeback with the 17th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati. With promos already making rounds on the internet, fans are eagerly awaiting the show’s return.

 

What is the Premiere Date?

What is the Premiere Date?

The new season of KBC will premiere on 11th August 2025.

When and Where to Watch?

When and Where to Watch?

The show will air on Sony Entertainment Television from Monday to Friday at 9 PM starting August 11. It will also be available for streaming on the SonyLIV OTT platform.

 

The Host: Amitabh Bachchan

The Host: Amitabh Bachchan

KBC is synonymous with Amitabh Bachchan. His charisma, wit, and iconic presence have defined the show for decades. Once again, Big B is ready to grace the hot seat and connect with the common man.

 

Amitabh Bachchan’s Reported Fee Per Episode

Amitabh Bachchan’s Reported Fee Per Episode

According to Times of India, Amitabh Bachchan is reportedly charging Rs 5 crore per episode for Season 17. While this figure hasn’t been officially confirmed, multiple reports claim that the legendary actor continues to command one of the highest fees in Indian television.

25 Years of Kaun Banega Crorepati

25 Years of Kaun Banega Crorepati

KBC completed 25 years since its first-ever broadcast in 2000 on july 3. On the occasion, Amitabh Bachchan took to social media to share a heartfelt message:

“Today 3rd July, 2025, as I work on this year’s KBC prep, I am told by the KBC team- 3rd July 2000, the first broadcast of KBC happened… 25 years, the life of KBC!”

(All Image: IMDB/X) 

