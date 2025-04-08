Advertisement
NewsPhotosKhatron Ke Khiladi 15 Expected Contestants List: Munawar Faruqui, Karan Kundrra, Elvish Yadav Likely To Join; Check Premiere Date Of Rohit Shetty's Show
photoDetails

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Expected Contestants List: Munawar Faruqui, Karan Kundrra, Elvish Yadav Likely To Join; Check Premiere Date Of Rohit Shetty's Show

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Expected Contestants List: According to Bigg Boss Tak and other reports, let's take a look at 7 names which are likely to feature in KKK15

Updated:Apr 08, 2025, 08:30 AM IST
Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Expected Contestants List

1/8
Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Expected Contestants List

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Expected Contestants List: Rohit Shetty is all set to be back with adrenaline-pumping Khatron Ke Khiladi (KKK) Season 15. While buzz about A-lister contestants lineup is making all the noise right now, like every year, a tentative list of partcipants is doing the rounds. The makers haven't announced the official release date and time of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 15 yet. Reportedly, the shooting for the show is likely to begin in May and it is expected to be telecasted on Colors TV around June or July this year. According to Bigg Boss Tak and other reports, let's take a look at 7 names which are likely to feature in KKK15: 

Munawar Faruqui

2/8
Munawar Faruqui

Stand-up comedian and reality TV star Munawar Faruqui, who won Lock Upp Season 1 and Bigg Boss 17, is mot likely to join Rohit Shetty's adrenaline-pumping game show.

Karan Kundrra

3/8
Karan Kundrra

Actor-host Karan Kundrra has a huge fanbase on social media. He is also rumoured to be a participant in the upcoming season.

Isha Malviya

4/8
Isha Malviya

TV actress Isha Malviya, who was also a contestant on Bigg Boss 17 might be seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 15.

Gulki Joshi

5/8
Gulki Joshi

Gulki Joshi, known for 'Maddam Sir', might also be seen in 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 15' (KKK15), according to reports.

Elvish Yadav

6/8
Elvish Yadav

Famous Indian YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 winner is expected to join Rohit Shetty's show. He is already a part of two other shows, Roadies and Laughter Chefs, from the same network. 

Baseer Ali

7/8
Baseer Ali

Splitsvilla 10, Roadies Rising and Ace Of Space 2 star Baseer Ali is a seasoned reality show contestant. He is also likely to be a contestant for KKK15.

Avinash Mishra

8/8
Avinash Mishra

TV actor and Bigg Boss 18 fame Avinash Mishra's name has also popped-up in the tentative list.

