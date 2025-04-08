1 / 8

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Expected Contestants List: Rohit Shetty is all set to be back with adrenaline-pumping Khatron Ke Khiladi (KKK) Season 15. While buzz about A-lister contestants lineup is making all the noise right now, like every year, a tentative list of partcipants is doing the rounds. The makers haven't announced the official release date and time of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 15 yet. Reportedly, the shooting for the show is likely to begin in May and it is expected to be telecasted on Colors TV around June or July this year. According to Bigg Boss Tak and other reports, let's take a look at 7 names which are likely to feature in KKK15: