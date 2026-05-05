Khatron Ke Khiladi season 15 confirmed contestants, pics & age: Gaurav Khanna, Jasmin Bhasin, Harsh Gujral to Farrhana Bhatt join Rohit Shetty's show
Khatron Ke Khiladi season 15 confirmed contestants: The show will be shot in at the picturesque Cape Town, South Africa, reportedly. Let's take a look at the 12 confirmed contestants list.
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 15 contestants list
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 15 contestants list: Director Rohit Shetty will end his year-long hiatus and be back with 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' season 15 (KKK 15). The channel announced the 12 confirmed contestants which includes some ex-contestants, with the show’s official theme for this year being ‘darr ka naya daur’. With that, the first official list of confirmed contestants has also been shared on Colors TV’s social media handle. The excitement among fans is palpable. KKK 15 is the Indian adaptation of stunt-based reality television series based on the American series Fear Factor. The show will be shot in at the picturesque Cape Town, South Africa, reportedly. Let's take a look at the 12 confirmed contestants list:
(Pic Courtesy: Instagram/ColorsTV)
Gaurav Khanna
Bigg Boss 19 winner Gaurav Khanna has been finalised for the show.
Farrhana Bhatt
One of the most famous Bigg Boss 19 face and runners-up Farrhana Bhatt has also been approached for the Rohit Shetty show, as per Siasat report.
Rubina Dilaik
Rubina Dilaik will be seen participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi 15. She had earlier \participated in season 12. Rubina was last seen on the show Pati, Patni, Aur Panga.
Shagun Sharma
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi actress Shagun Sharma will mark her maiden entry in the reality show. She has featured in daily soaps including of Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3, Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, Sasural Genda Phool 2, Yeh Hai Chahatein among others.
Vishal Aditya Singh
Vishal Aditya Singh had participated in the 11th season of the show and was the second runner-up. He walso seen in Bigg Boss 13, Nach Baliye 9, Chandrakanta, Sasural Simar Ka among others.
Rithvik Dhanjani
Popular TV actor Rithvik Dhanjani has also participated on the show twice before. In 2017, Rithvik was seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 and Khatron Ke Khiladi – Made In India.
Orry
Social media influencer Orry will be seen on the advneture-based reality show this year. He earlier made a guest appearance on Bigg Boss 17.
Karan Wahi
Television actor Karan Wahi was earlier seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 and later he became the first runner-up on Khatron Ke Khiladi – Made in India.
Jasmin Bhasin
Jasmin Bhasin has participated on Khatron Ke Khiladi show twice before - once on Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 and later in Khatron Ke Khiladi – Made In India, where she emerged as the 2nd Runner Up.
Harsh Gujral
Comedian Harsh Gujral was last seen in reality show - The Traitors season 1.
Avinash Mishra
Bigg Boss 18 finalist Avinash Mishra was finalised for Khatron Ke Khiladi when he was on Bigg Boss.
Avika Gor
Ex-contestant of Khatron Ke Khiladi, Avika Gor will return in season 15. The Balika Vadhu actress had earlier participated in the 9th season of the Rohit Shetty-hosted show.
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