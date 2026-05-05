Khatron Ke Khiladi season 15 confirmed contestants, pics & age: Gaurav Khanna, Jasmin Bhasin, Harsh Gujral to Farrhana Bhatt join Rohit Shetty's show

1 / 13

Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 15 contestants list: Director Rohit Shetty will end his year-long hiatus and be back with 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' season 15 (KKK 15). The channel announced the 12 confirmed contestants which includes some ex-contestants, with the show’s official theme for this year being ‘darr ka naya daur’. With that, the first official list of confirmed contestants has also been shared on Colors TV’s social media handle. The excitement among fans is palpable. KKK 15 is the Indian adaptation of stunt-based reality television series based on the American series Fear Factor. The show will be shot in at the picturesque Cape Town, South Africa, reportedly. Let's take a look at the 12 confirmed contestants list:

(Pic Courtesy: Instagram/ColorsTV)