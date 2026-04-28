Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 15 contestants list, expected premiere date: Vivian Dsena, Gaurav Khanna to Farrhana Bhatt on Rohit Shetty's adventure reality show

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Fans are excited about Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 15 and like every year, this time too some names are high on the expected lists shared by various media sites. Bigg Boss 18 runner-up Vivian Dsena's name tops the list at present. During a conversation with comedian Bharti Singh and writer Haarsh Limbachiyaa on their podcast, he said, "When Rohit Sir was on the show, I informed him that I wanted to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi again, which he was hosting. I participated in the show during Sidharth Shukla’s season, but I wish to be part of Rohit Sir's season. That particular one featured Arjun Kapoor. Joining in when Rohit sir is hosting is truly an experience."