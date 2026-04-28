Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 15 contestants list, expected premiere date: Vivian Dsena, Gaurav Khanna to Farrhana Bhatt on Rohit Shetty's adventure reality show
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 15 contestants list
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 15 contestants list: Filmmaker Rohit Shetty is all set to be back with 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' season 15 (KKK 15) and the buzz among fans is palpable. KKK 15 is the Indian adaptation of stunt-based reality television series based on the American series Fear Factor. The show will be shot in at the picturesque Cape Town, South Africa, reportedly. Like every year, this time too many big names from television and Bollywood have surfaced online who are likely to be seen in this season of the show. Let's take a look at the tentative contestants list:
(Pic Courtesy: Instagram handles of actors/Show stills)
Vivian Dsena
Fans are excited about Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 15 and like every year, this time too some names are high on the expected lists shared by various media sites. Bigg Boss 18 runner-up Vivian Dsena's name tops the list at present. During a conversation with comedian Bharti Singh and writer Haarsh Limbachiyaa on their podcast, he said, "When Rohit Sir was on the show, I informed him that I wanted to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi again, which he was hosting. I participated in the show during Sidharth Shukla’s season, but I wish to be part of Rohit Sir's season. That particular one featured Arjun Kapoor. Joining in when Rohit sir is hosting is truly an experience."
Farrhana Bhatt
One of the most famous Bigg Boss 19 face and runners-up Farrhana Bhatt has also been approached for the Rohit Shetty show, as per Siasat report.
Gaurav Khanna
Bigg Boss 19 winner Gaurav Khanna has reportedly been approached for the show.
Abhishek Bajaj
According to Siasat.com, former Bigg Boss 19 contestant and famous telly star Abhishek Bajaj might be seen on the stunt-based reality show.
Ankit Gupta
Famous TV actor and former Bigg Boss contestant Ankit Gupta might also be seen as a participant this season.
According to Moneycontrol.com report, Manisha Rani might also join the show this season.
Isha Malviya
According to TOI, Isha Malviya has been approached to participate on the stunt-based reality show.
Arbaaz Patel
After winning hearts in 'Rise and Fall' and The 50, Arbaaz Patel is reportedly set to be seen on Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 15.
Digvijay Rathee
Another reality show veteran, Digvijay might also been on Rohit Shetty's show this time.
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