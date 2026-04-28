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NewsPhotosKhatron Ke Khiladi Season 15 contestants list, expected premiere date: Vivian Dsena, Gaurav Khanna to Farrhana Bhatt on Rohit Shetty's adventure reality show
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Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 15 contestants list, expected premiere date: Vivian Dsena, Gaurav Khanna to Farrhana Bhatt on Rohit Shetty's adventure reality show

Big names from television and Bollywood have surfaced online who are likely to be seen in this season of the show.
Updated:Apr 28, 2026, 07:00 AM IST
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Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 15 contestants list

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Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 15 contestants list

Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 15 contestants list: Filmmaker Rohit Shetty is all set to be back with 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' season 15 (KKK 15) and the buzz among fans is palpable. KKK 15 is the Indian adaptation of  stunt-based reality television series based on the American series Fear Factor. The show will be shot in at the picturesque Cape Town, South Africa, reportedly. Like every year, this time too many big names from television and Bollywood have surfaced online who are likely to be seen in this season of the show. Let's take a look at the tentative contestants list: 

(Pic Courtesy: Instagram handles of actors/Show stills)

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Vivian Dsena

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Vivian Dsena

Fans are excited about Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 15 and like every year, this time too some names are high on the expected lists shared by various media sites. Bigg Boss 18 runner-up Vivian Dsena's name tops the list at present. During a conversation with comedian Bharti Singh and writer Haarsh Limbachiyaa on their podcast, he said, "When Rohit Sir was on the show, I informed him that I wanted to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi again, which he was hosting. I participated in the show during Sidharth Shukla’s season, but I wish to be part of Rohit Sir's season. That particular one featured Arjun Kapoor. Joining in when Rohit sir is hosting is truly an experience."

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Farrhana Bhatt

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Farrhana Bhatt

One of the most famous Bigg Boss 19 face and runners-up Farrhana Bhatt has also been approached for the Rohit Shetty show, as per Siasat report.

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Gaurav Khanna

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Gaurav Khanna

Bigg Boss 19 winner Gaurav Khanna has reportedly been approached for the show.

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Abhishek Bajaj

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Abhishek Bajaj

According to Siasat.com, former Bigg Boss 19 contestant and famous telly star Abhishek Bajaj might be seen on the stunt-based reality show.

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Ankit Gupta

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Ankit Gupta

Famous TV actor and former Bigg Boss contestant Ankit Gupta might also be seen as a participant this season.

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According to Moneycontrol.com report, Manisha Rani might also join the show this season.

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Isha Malviya

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Isha Malviya

According to TOI, Isha Malviya has been approached to participate on the stunt-based reality show.

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Arbaaz Patel

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Arbaaz Patel

After winning hearts in 'Rise and Fall' and The 50, Arbaaz Patel is reportedly set to be seen on Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 15.

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Digvijay Rathee

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Digvijay Rathee

Another reality show veteran, Digvijay might also been on Rohit Shetty's show this time.

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Khatron Ke Khiladi 15Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 contestants listVivian DsenaKhatron Ke Khiladi season 15 premiere dateEntertainment
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