Kiara Advani’s Met Gala 2025 Debut: 10+ Stunning Photos Celebrating Motherhood In Style, How She Reminded Fans Of Aishwarya Rai's Cannes Look
Kiara Advani’s Met Gala 2025 Debut: 10+ Stunning Photos Celebrating Motherhood In Style in Gaurav Gupta Couture
Kiara Advani Stunned At Met Gala 2025
Kiara Advani made heads turn in custom couture creation by renowned Indian designer Gaurav Gupta. She wore exuded grace and elegance, with glow of motherhood on her face. The look also paid homage to the late Andre Leon Talley, legendary fashion editor and Black icon, through a dramatic double-panelled cape--a nod to his iconic silhouettes and influence on the fashion world.
Kiara Advani's Mesmerising Met Gala Outfit
Kiara Advani's look prompted reactions from the Internet. Fans loved her mother goddess avatar while some were reminded of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Cannes look.
Kiara Looks Beautiful!
Kiara stunned onlookers not only with her couture ensemble but also by proudly debuting her baby bump on the global stage.
Kiara Advani's Met Gala 2025 Photoshoot
She was styled by the iconic Anaita Shroff Adajania, mum-to-be Kiara Advani made her Met Gala debut in a custom Gaurav Gupta (GG) creation — a striking black gown adorned with a metallic breastplate and a flowing white train.
Kiara Stuns At Met Gala 2025 Red Carpet
The GG couture piece paid homage to the spirit of the Black Dandy, a symbol of defiance, elegance, and individuality.
Kiara Advani Is Mothering!
Meet Kiara Advani's mother goddess avatar in custom Gaurav Gupta couture. Fans were bowled over with her majestic look at the global red carpet.
Kiara Advani At Met Gala 2025
This year’s theme, “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” celebrates the craft of Black menswear and the artistry of tailoring through the lens of Black designers, both emerging and established.
Kiara Advani's Maternity Glow
Amid an ocean of celebs, Kiara's baby bump stole the limelight. Her debut proved to be just fashion-forward.
Met Gala 2025 Debut
Speaking about her Met Gala 2025 look, Kiara Advani said, "Making my Met Gala debut at this point in my life, as both an artist and mother-to-be, feels incredibly special. When my stylist, Anaita, approached Gaurav to design my look, he created ‘Bravehearts', a vision that honours the transformative phase I'm stepping into, connecting it beautifully to this year's dress code, ‘Tailored for You.' Inspired by the legacy of André Leon Talley, we reflected on what it means to show up with intention, individuality, and strength. This is a silent tribute to that — it's a reminder that everything we do paves the way for the next generation."
Kiara Advani Serves Met Gala Looks
Kiara Advani, expecting her first child with Sidharth Malhotra, made a striking Met Gala debut in a custom Gaurav Gupta gown.
Meet Kiara Advani, From Met Gala 2025
Kiara Advani attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City.
Kiara Advani In GG Couture
Kiara Advani, who is married to Sidharth Malhotra, announced her pregnancy in February. The GG couture included a sculptural piece, titled “Bravehearts”, featured an antique gold breastplate with ghungroos and crystals, symbolising motherhood through two linked heart forms — Mother and Baby — connected by a chain umbilical cord.
Kiara Advani's Met Gala 2025 Outfit Similar To Aishwarya Rai's Cannes Look
Kiara Advani's Met Gala 2025 debut outfit had a striking similarity to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's look from the 77th Cannes Film Festival. Both the stars made heads turn in spectacular black and gold gowns, featuring a dramatic white cape. The Gaurav Gupta couture was an ode to Kiara Advani's motherhood journey. A heart-shaped gold breastplate around the strapless neckline was connected to another gold-plated mini heart on the waist with a chain representing the umbilical cord.
Kiara Advani's Met Gala 2025 Outfit Similar To Aishwarya Rai's Cannes Look
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Cannes journey has been iconic in its own way. At the 77th Cannes Internatinonal Film Festival, she played muse to Indian designer Falguni Shane Peacock. The custom black-gold gown had dramatic puff sleeves, coupled with golden motifs that danced across the fabric. The show-stealer, however, was the floor-sweeping cape trailing behind. 3D floral embellishments added to the alluring factor.
Trending Photos