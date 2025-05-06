9 / 14

Speaking about her Met Gala 2025 look, Kiara Advani said, "Making my Met Gala debut at this point in my life, as both an artist and mother-to-be, feels incredibly special. When my stylist, Anaita, approached Gaurav to design my look, he created ‘Bravehearts', a vision that honours the transformative phase I'm stepping into, connecting it beautifully to this year's dress code, ‘Tailored for You.' Inspired by the legacy of André Leon Talley, we reflected on what it means to show up with intention, individuality, and strength. This is a silent tribute to that — it's a reminder that everything we do paves the way for the next generation."