Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra Love Story: Inside Their Journey From FIRST MEET To Welcoming Baby Girl - In Pics

Bollywood actors Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra have become parents to a baby girl. They have now welcomed their first child on July 15, 2025, at Reliance Hospital in Mumbai via normal delivery. Both the mother and the baby are reportedly healthy. The couple announced the birth of their daughter on Instagram on July 16, 2025. The post stated, "Our hearts are full and our world forever changed. We are blessed with a Baby Girl.”