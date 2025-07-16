Advertisement
NewsPhotosKiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra Love Story: Inside Their Journey From FIRST MEET To Welcoming Baby Girl - In Pics
Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra Love Story: Inside Their Journey From FIRST MEET To Welcoming Baby Girl - In Pics

Bollywood actors Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra have become parents to a baby girl. They have now welcomed their first child on July 15, 2025, at Reliance Hospital in Mumbai via normal delivery. Both the mother and the baby are reportedly healthy. The couple announced the birth of their daughter on Instagram on July 16, 2025. The post stated, "Our hearts are full and our world forever changed. We are blessed with a Baby Girl.”

Updated:Jul 16, 2025, 11:55 AM IST
Kiara & Sidharth Welcome Their Baby Girl

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra have embraced parenthood with the birth of their baby girl, marking a joyous new chapter in their love story that began years ago. On this joyous occasion, take a look at their heartwarming love story that began with a film and bloomed into forever.

Chemistry on Screen

Kiara and Sidharth first shared the screen in the 2021 biographical war drama Shershaah, where their performances as Vikram Batra and Dimple Cheema were widely praised by both critics and audiences. However, their first meeting happened well way before filming began.

Their First Meeting

In a candid chat on the eighth episode of Koffee With Karan, Kiara Advani revealed that she and Sidharth Malhotra didn’t meet for the first time on the sets of Shershaah, but rather at the wrap-up party of her Netflix project Lust Stories, adding, “Sid and I know each other from before we were cast in Shershaah.”

Dating Rumours Begin to Swirl

It was after their film Shershaah that their then-alleged relationship began making headlines; over the following months, the duo was often spotted spending time together, fueling strong dating rumours.

Their South Africa Trip That Spoke Volumes

In 2019, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra jetted off to South Africa to ring in the New Year together. While the two refrained from posting any photos as a couple, fans quickly connected the dots through similar backdrops and locations in their individual posts, further hinting at their blossoming romance.

The Birthday Post

Kiara Advani’s first-ever Instagram post with Sidharth Malhotra came on his birthday, January 16, where she shared a candid moment from their shoot and cheekily captioned it, “Whatcha lookin at birthday boy.”

A Royal Wedding

In February 2023, the couple tied the knot in an intimate yet grand ceremony at Suryagarh Palace, Jaisalmer, surrounded by family and close friends from the industry.

Kiara’s Sweet Pregnancy Announcement

Fans were delighted when Kiara announced her pregnancy in early 2025 via a subtle Instagram post, captioned, “The greatest role of our lives begins soon.”

A Starry Family Welcomes Their Little One

With the birth of their baby girl, fans and well-wishers across the country are showering the couple with love and blessings as they step into this beautiful new phase of parenthood. (All Images: X/Instagram)

