Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2876200https://zeenews.india.com/photos/entertainment/kiara-advanis-fat-pay-cheque-grabs-attention-mama-to-be-charges-rs-15-cr-for-toxic-races-ahead-of-alia-bhatt-kareena-kapoor-report-2876200
NewsPhotosKiara Advani's FAT Pay Cheque Grabs Attention, Mama-To-Be Charges Rs 15 Cr For 'Toxic', Races Ahead Of Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor: Report Kiara Advani's FAT Pay Cheque Grabs Attention, Mama-To-Be Charges Rs 15 Cr For 'Toxic', Races Ahead Of Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor: Report
photoDetails

Kiara Advani's FAT Pay Cheque Grabs Attention, Mama-To-Be Charges Rs 15 Cr For 'Toxic', Races Ahead Of Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor: Report

Kiara Advani's 'Toxic' Remuneration, Fee Hike: The actress has reportedly joined the highest-paid Bollywood actresses league with her latest earnings. 

Updated:Mar 24, 2025, 08:30 AM IST
Follow Us

Kiara Advani's Whopping Fee Hike

1/5
Kiara Advani's Whopping Fee Hike

Preggers Kiara is back in news and this time it is for her whopping fee hike after 'Game Changer' with Ram Charan. If latest reports are to be believed then the actress has received a remuneration of Rs 15 crore for her lead role in 'Toxic' opposite Yash. So, if this stands true then Kiara joins the bandwagon of highest-paid actresses in India.

Follow Us

Kiara's Fee Higher Than Alia, Kareena?

2/5
Kiara's Fee Higher Than Alia, Kareena?

According to Bollywood Hungama, Kiara is charging a whopping fee of Rs 15 crore For Yash-starrer 'Toxic' which also stars Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, Achyut Kumar, and Akshay Oberoi. This makes Kiara moving ahead of stars like Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon, and Kareena Kapoor Khan. Only Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone earn over Rs 20 crore per film so far.

Follow Us

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups

3/5
Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is a period gangster drama written and directed by Geetu Mohandas. The movie is being filmed simultaneously in Kannada and English languages. It is headlined by KGF fame Yash.

Follow Us

Kiara Advani's Pregnancy

4/5
Kiara Advani's Pregnancy

Kiara and Sidharth Malhotra announced their baby arrival news in February, 2025 leaving their fans surprised. Kiara was supposed to star along with Ranveer Singh in the upcoming Don 3 franchise, but reports suggest that she has opted out of the project to focus on motherhood.

Follow Us

India's Highest-Paid Actress

5/5
India's Highest-Paid Actress

Meanwhile, India's highest paid actress is none other than desi girl Priyanka Chopra.  She will be seen in an Indian film after almost six years with SS Rajamouli's next starring Mahesh Babu. Bollywood Hungama reported earlier this year that she charged a whopping Rs 30 crore for the film, the highest ever by an Indian actress for one film.

Follow Us
Kiara Advanikiara advani feeKiara Advani Toxic feeKiara Advani remunerationAlia BhattKareena KapoorEntertainmentKiara Advani PregnancySidharth MalhotraKiara Advani hot picspriyanka chopra feehighest-paid Indian actresshighest-paid Indian actress listDeepika PadukonePriyanka ChopraToxic filmYashYash Net Worthyash fee
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
SRH vs RR
Ishan Kishan To Sanju Samson: Players To Hit First Century In Last 7 Seasons Of IPL
camera icon7
title
Viral Kohli IPL Salary
Do You Know Virat Kohli Pays Crores In Taxes? Star Batter To Pay Rs ...... Cr Income Tax From IPL Earning
camera icon6
title
US Visa
Trump Deals Fresh Blow To Pakistan; To Ban Citizens Of 11 Countries From Entering US
camera icon8
title
EPFO
EPFO New Rules: PF Account Holders Get Rs 7 Lakh Insurance For Free; Rs 50,000 Payout In THIS Scenario; Check Interest Rate On EPF Savings
camera icon7
title
Kangana Ranaut Best Saree Looks
7 Times Kangana Ranaut Dropped Ethereal Saree Looks
NEWS ON ONE CLICK