Kiara Advani's FAT Pay Cheque Grabs Attention, Mama-To-Be Charges Rs 15 Cr For 'Toxic', Races Ahead Of Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor: Report
Kiara Advani's 'Toxic' Remuneration, Fee Hike: The actress has reportedly joined the highest-paid Bollywood actresses league with her latest earnings.
Kiara Advani's Whopping Fee Hike
Preggers Kiara is back in news and this time it is for her whopping fee hike after 'Game Changer' with Ram Charan. If latest reports are to be believed then the actress has received a remuneration of Rs 15 crore for her lead role in 'Toxic' opposite Yash. So, if this stands true then Kiara joins the bandwagon of highest-paid actresses in India.
Kiara's Fee Higher Than Alia, Kareena?
According to Bollywood Hungama, Kiara is charging a whopping fee of Rs 15 crore For Yash-starrer 'Toxic' which also stars Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, Achyut Kumar, and Akshay Oberoi. This makes Kiara moving ahead of stars like Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon, and Kareena Kapoor Khan. Only Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone earn over Rs 20 crore per film so far.
Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups
Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is a period gangster drama written and directed by Geetu Mohandas. The movie is being filmed simultaneously in Kannada and English languages. It is headlined by KGF fame Yash.
Kiara Advani's Pregnancy
Kiara and Sidharth Malhotra announced their baby arrival news in February, 2025 leaving their fans surprised. Kiara was supposed to star along with Ranveer Singh in the upcoming Don 3 franchise, but reports suggest that she has opted out of the project to focus on motherhood.
India's Highest-Paid Actress
Meanwhile, India's highest paid actress is none other than desi girl Priyanka Chopra. She will be seen in an Indian film after almost six years with SS Rajamouli's next starring Mahesh Babu. Bollywood Hungama reported earlier this year that she charged a whopping Rs 30 crore for the film, the highest ever by an Indian actress for one film.
