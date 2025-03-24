1 / 5

Preggers Kiara is back in news and this time it is for her whopping fee hike after 'Game Changer' with Ram Charan. If latest reports are to be believed then the actress has received a remuneration of Rs 15 crore for her lead role in 'Toxic' opposite Yash. So, if this stands true then Kiara joins the bandwagon of highest-paid actresses in India.