Kim Kardashian To Natasha Poonawalla: Who Wore What At Jeff Bezos And Lauren Sánchez’s Wedding; Check Jaw-Dropping Looks

Jeff Bezos tied the knot with longtime partner Lauren Sánchez in Venice on June 27, in an intimate ceremony.
Kim Kardashian
For the ceremony, Kim donned a custom metallic black Versace gown adorned with intricate floral embroidery and beadwork. She completed the ensemble with oversized black sunglasses, adding a touch of mystery.
Kris Jenner
Stepping off the boat in Venice, Kris stole the spotlight in an elegant floor‑length black gown with a structured V-neck and sheer white puff sleeves.
Sydney Sweeney
For the main wedding ceremony, Sydney chose a romantic blush-pink strapless gown with delicate pleating that evoked ballet-inspired elegance. She paired it with a standout diamond collar necklace, letting her blonde waves and soft, winged eyeliner complete the look
Kylie & Kendall Jenner
Kylie wore a sky-blue corseted gown by Dilara Findikoglu, echoing the bride’s silhouette.
Kendall opted for a sleek black gown with emerald jewelry from Lorraine Schwartz.
Oprah Winfrey
Oprah Winfrey exuded timeless grace at the Bezos–Sánchez wedding, donning a flowing dusty rose gown with sheer full sleeves and pleated detailing, perfectly paired with her signature poise and soft waves.
Natasha Poonawalla
The Indian entrepreneur and philanthropist Natasha Poonawalla turned heads at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s wedding in a striking yellow silk gown paired with a shimmering metallic bodice and a sleek mini bag.
