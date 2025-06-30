Advertisement
NewsPhotosKim Kardashian To Natasha Poonawalla: Who Wore What At Jeff Bezos And Lauren Sánchez’s Wedding; Check Jaw-Dropping Looks
Kim Kardashian To Natasha Poonawalla: Who Wore What At Jeff Bezos And Lauren Sánchez’s Wedding; Check Jaw-Dropping Looks

From Kim Kardashian’s couture Versace to Natasha Poonawalla’s heart-stopping red gown, Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s Venice wedding was a masterclass in high-octane celebrity style.
Updated:Jun 30, 2025, 08:38 PM IST
Jeff Bezos - Lauren Sánchez Wedding

1/8
Jeff Bezos - Lauren Sánchez Wedding

Jeff Bezos tied the knot with longtime partner Lauren Sánchez in Venice on June 27, in an intimate ceremony.

Kim Kardashian

2/8
Kim Kardashian

For the ceremony, Kim donned a custom metallic black Versace gown adorned with intricate floral embroidery and beadwork. She completed the ensemble with oversized black sunglasses, adding a touch of mystery.

Kris Jenner

3/8
Kris Jenner

Stepping off the boat in Venice, Kris stole the spotlight in an elegant floor‑length black gown with a structured V-neck and sheer white puff sleeves.

Sydney Sweeney

4/8
Sydney Sweeney

For the main wedding ceremony, Sydney chose a romantic blush-pink strapless gown with delicate pleating that evoked ballet-inspired elegance. She paired it with a standout diamond collar necklace, letting her blonde waves and soft, winged eyeliner complete the look

Kylie & Kendall Jenner

5/8
Kylie & Kendall Jenner

Kylie wore a sky-blue corseted gown by Dilara Findikoglu, echoing the bride’s silhouette.

Kendall opted for a sleek black gown with emerald jewelry from Lorraine Schwartz.

Oprah Winfrey

6/8
Oprah Winfrey

Oprah Winfrey exuded timeless grace at the Bezos–Sánchez wedding, donning a flowing dusty rose gown with sheer full sleeves and pleated detailing, perfectly paired with her signature poise and soft waves.

Natasha Poonawalla

7/8
Natasha Poonawalla

The Indian entrepreneur and philanthropist Natasha Poonawalla turned heads at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s wedding in a striking yellow silk gown paired with a shimmering metallic bodice and a sleek mini bag.

 

Image Credit

8/8
Image Credit

(All Images: X/Instagram)

Jeff Bezos WeddingNatasha Poonawallajeff bezos Lauren Sánchez weddingAmbanisAdanisWho Is Natasha PoonawallaAdar PoonawallaIndian attendee jeff bezis weddingKim KardashianKris JennerSydney SweeneyKylie JennerKendall JennerOprah Winfrey
