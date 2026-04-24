Kim Tae-ri birthday special: 7 must-watch Kim Tae-ri movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video & other OTTs - From The Handmaiden to Alienoid

7 / 7

7. Mr Sunshine (2018)

Where to watch: Netflix

In 'Mr Sunshine,' the storyline is set during Korea’s fight for independence. It is an epic historical drama and features Kim as Go Ae-shin, a noblewoman secretly fighting for her country. 'Mr Sunshine' was both a critical and commercial success and became one of the highest-rated Korean dramas of its time.

Fans can watch these movies as they celebrate the birthday of Kim Tae-ri.

(Pic Credits: IMDb)