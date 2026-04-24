Kim Tae-ri birthday special: 7 must-watch Kim Tae-ri movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video & other OTTs - From The Handmaiden to Alienoid
Happy Birthday Kim Tae-ri: If you've watched Twenty-Five Twenty-One or The Handmaiden, then you probably recognise Kim Tae-ri. This gorgeous and talented South Korean actress is popular worldwide for her interestingly versatile roles and continues to rule the hearts of her fans. She continues to deliver award-winning performances across films and OTT platforms. Here are 7 must-watch Kim Tae-ri movies and TV shows on Prime Video, Netflix, and other OTT platforms as fans celebrate her birthday today.
The Handmaiden (2016)
1. The Handmaiden (2016)
Birthday girl Kim Tae-ri became a global sensation overnight with her film 'The Handmaiden.' It is a psychological thriller directed by Park Chan-wook and set in 1930s, a time when Korea was under Japanese rule. The storyline follows a conman’s scheme involving a wealthy heiress and her handmaiden. But nothing is as it seems. Kim Tae-ri's portrayal of Sook-hee earned widespread acclaim and multiple awards. This launched her career overnight. Here's a trivia: Kim Tae-ri beat out 1,500 other actresses auditioning for the role. This film brought her numerous Best New Actress awards and also premiered at the Cannes Film Festival. It is one of the most celebrated Korean films of the this century. You can watch 'The Handmaiden' on Netflix but availability varies by region.
Little Forest (2018)
2. Little Forest (2018)
After the psychological thriller, 'Little Forest' is like a breath of fresh air. The film shows slow living, giggling kids, and you might even learn something about farm life. 'Little Forest' is a slow and comforting slice-of-life film, where Kim plays the role of a young woman who returns to her rural hometown to escape the pressures of city life. How many of us can relate to that? Fans love this film for its calming nature and emotional warmth. You can watch 'Little Forest' on Netflix but availability varies by region.
Space Sweepers (2021)
3. Space Sweepers (2021)
'Space Sweepers' is an out of the box concept and is also called one of South Korea’s first major space blockbuster. It is available to watch on Netflix.
Alienoid (2022)
4. Alienoid (2022)
Kim Tae-ri plays the role of a mysterious woman in 'Alienoid.' This is a visually rich sci-fi fantasy film and blends time travel with aliens and historical drama. Kim Tae-ri underwent extensive action training for the film. She even learned martial arts and stunt work for her role. You can watch it on Prime Video but varies by region.
Alienoid: Return to the Future (2024)
5. Alienoid: Return to the Future (2024)
'Alienoid: Return to the Future' follows the high-concept storyline of 'Alienoid.' While reviews of the film were mixed, the film performed well at the box office and expanded the story’s complex universe. 'Alienoid' is available to watch on Prime Video but varies by region.
Twenty-Five Twenty-One (2022)
6. Twenty-Five Twenty-One (2022)
If there's one drama that all fans of Kim Tae-ri have watched, then it is 'Twenty-Five Twenty-One.' Kim plays the role of Na Hee-do, a passionate fencer in this drama. It shows her navigating ambition and love during the late 1990s, so every device you see in the film has been carefully depicted as that of late 1990s. Her drama became a massive hit globally and earned her the Best Actress award at the Baeksang Arts Awards. 'Twenty-Five Twenty-One' is available to watch on Netflix.
Mr Sunshine (2018)
7. Mr Sunshine (2018)
Where to watch: Netflix
In 'Mr Sunshine,' the storyline is set during Korea’s fight for independence. It is an epic historical drama and features Kim as Go Ae-shin, a noblewoman secretly fighting for her country. 'Mr Sunshine' was both a critical and commercial success and became one of the highest-rated Korean dramas of its time.
Fans can watch these movies as they celebrate the birthday of Kim Tae-ri.
(Pic Credits: IMDb)
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